AUGUST 08's 'Simple Pleasures' Now Out with Goldlink Guest Feature

Breakout recording artist and critically acclaimed songwriter AUGUST 08, re-releases hit single Simple Pleasures with a newly added guest feature by accomplished rapper Goldlink. The Washington D.C. born rap star Goldlink adds his signature house-music influenced rap style to the vibrant track complimenting the standout lyricism penned by AUGUST 08. Simple Pleasures is the second official single released by AUGUST 08 via Red Bull Records/88rising, a follow-up to international hit song 'Blood on My Hands' released in January.



Prior to this year, AUGUST 08 released his FATHER EP and performed as a featured act on the sold-out 88 Degrees & Rising Tour - a 17-city North American tour featuring 88rising artists. AUGUST 08 began his career as a highly acclaimed songwriter responsible for penning hit songs for chart-topping artists like DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, G-Eazy, and many more.



Most recently, AUGUST 08 was a headline performer during the 88rising set at the Red Bull Music Festival in Tokyo, Japan and is slated to perform at the upcoming "Head in the Clouds Festival' on August 17.



The single Simple Pleasures featuring Goldlink is available on digital streaming services and released on July 10.





