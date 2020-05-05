ASK EDDIE KRAMER A Four-Part Live Interview Series With Recording Legend Premieres May 7

Gibson the iconic, American-made, leading instrument brand has announced the new four-part, LIVE interview series "Ask Eddie Kramer, Presented by Gibson" will premiere this Thursday, May 7 at 6:00pm CT on Gibson's Facebook Live, Here and on GibsonTV Here.

Every Thursday in May, the Live series will feature legendary producer and engineer Eddie Kramer who is renowned for his collaborations with the Beatles, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, the Kinks, Kiss, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, John Mellencamp, Carlos Santana and many more. "Ask Eddie Kramer" will focus on special topics and highlights throughout Eddie's storied recording career including "Jimi Hendrix," "Led Zeppelin," "Woodstock" and "The Rolling Stones."

Thursday, May 7

Topic: Recording Jimi Hendrix

Moderator: Brian Hardgroove

Thursday, May 14

Topic: Recording Led Zeppelin

Moderator: Brad Tolinski

Thursday, May 21

Topic: Recording Woodstock

Moderator: Brad Tolinski

Thursday, May 28

Topic: Recording the Rolling Stones

Moderator: Bob Merlis

Legendary producer and engineer Eddie Kramer is renowned for his collaborations with the Beatles, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, the Kinks, Kiss, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, John Mellencamp, and Carlos Santana among many more. Kramer has produced and engineered projects with Anthrax, Joe Cocker, Peter Frampton, John Mayall, Ten Years After, Mott the Hoople, Traffic, Carly Simon, Dionne Warwick and Small Faces. Kramer's film soundtrack credits include "Blue Wild Angel: Live at the Isle of Wight," "Jimi Plays Monterey," "Jimi Plays Berkeley," "Live at the Fillmore East - Mad Dogs and Englishmen," "Rainbow Bridge," "The Song Remains the Same," and "Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack" and more. Kramer was interviewed extensively in "Jimi Hendrix: Hear My Train a Comin'," a two-hour American Masters documentary for which he won an Emmy Award for "Best Sound" in 2014. He is also a photographer who has exhibited a number of his intimate images of performers, particularly Hendrix, with whom he worked on Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold as Love, Electric Ladyland, Band of Gypsys, and The Cry of Love, as well as the posthumous Valleys of Neptune, People, Hell and Angels, Miami Pop Festival, and other releases produced through Experience Hendrix, the organization formed by Hendrix's heirs. Next up, Kramer will be the subject of a new feature music documentary, "From the Other Side of the Glass," with Joe Berlinger ("Metallica: Some Kind of Monster") and Spencer Proffer ("Chasing Trane") producing, as well as, John Dorsey ("Year of the Scab,") directing and three-time Emmy nominee Eddie Barbini on board as executive producer. For more information, visit: http://www.eddie-kramer.com/.





