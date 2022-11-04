Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ASHBA Shares Latest Single 'Cryptonite' Featuring Sarah de Warren

ASHBA Shares Latest Single 'Cryptonite' Featuring Sarah de Warren

“Cryptonite” follows this summer's release “Malosa” (GDM Remake) ft. NATYASH.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 04, 2022  

Acclaimed producer, songwriter and multi-platinum EDGEOUT/UMG/UMe recording artist, ASHBA drops his latest single, "Cryptonite" Ft. Sarah de Warren.

"It was a pleasure collaborating with Sarah on our new single "Cryptonite," says ASHBA. "We had a crazy idea to write a song around falling in love in the metaverse and losing all concept of reality. More now than ever, people are creating their perfect digital life online while neglecting their real lives. So we thought it would be interesting to put that into a song."

Adds Sarah, "we ended up writing a tragic love story based in the metaverse. When you can be anybody you want, and create a perfect world around you, then you suddenly have everything to lose. At some point you have to wake back up and face reality."

"Cryptonite" follows this summer's release "Malosa" (GDM Remake) ft. NATYASH.

"When I first heard 'Malosa' by NATYASH I was blown away," says ASHBA, "I knew I had to do a GDM remake. I teamed up with JP on Da Track, taking her original vocals and created a new track around it. Our goal was to seamlessly combine the sounds of Latin, EDM, and rock, resulting in a unique fusion of all three genres."

ASHBA is well known as the co-founder of Sixx:A.M, and toured as the lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses (2009-2015). He has written and produced numerous hits for legendary artists, including Neil Diamond, Motley Crue and Debbie Gibson.

Listen to the new single here:



Paige King Johnson Releases Christmas Single Santa Train Photo
Paige King Johnson Releases Christmas Single 'Santa Train'
Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson is proud to announce the release of her new Christmas single “Santa Train,” just in time for the holidays! The music video was directed by Grand Ole Opry member and country music legend, Pam Tillis. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
David Guetta & MORTEN Release New EP Episode 2 Photo
David Guetta & MORTEN Release New EP 'Episode 2'
Hot off the announcement of the launch of their own Future Rave label, David Guetta & MORTEN now share the imprint’s first EP release. Titled ‘Episode 2’, this stunning and long-awaited 5-track collection serves as a renewed manifesto for everything this duo’s influential collaboration stands for.
VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Premieres New Music Video for Hate My Heart Photo
VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Premieres New Music Video for 'Hate My Heart'
Directed by Shaun Silva, who recently directed Underwood and Jason Aldean’s music video for their multi-week #1 smash hit duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” and filmed on location at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, “Hate My Heart” follows Underwood and a group of her girlfriends who are all approaching break-ups in different ways.  Watch the new music video now!
Jason Derulo & SHOUSE Release New Single Never Let You Go Photo
Jason Derulo & SHOUSE Release New Single 'Never Let You Go'
Jason Derulo and SHOUSE release new dance anthem “Never Let You Go” The song propels SHOUSE into a pop stratosphere with the help of Derulo’s unmistakable, soaring vocals and a thumping chorus. Derulo’s staggering velvety voice blends perfectly with the Melbourne SHOUSE choir, in a collective cry of longing and love from across the globe.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jekalyn Carr Releases 'Great Christmas'Jekalyn Carr Releases 'Great Christmas'
November 4, 2022

Jekayln Carr garnered six Stellar awards wins, four GMA Dove wins, five GRAMMY® Award nominations, and two Billboard Music Award nominations. Carr's accomplishments on the charts include nine Billboard number ones, six number one radio singles, two number one albums, and two number one digital singles.
King Canyon Releases New Single 'Mulholland'King Canyon Releases New Single 'Mulholland'
November 4, 2022

Eric Krasno is a two-time GRAMMY winning guitarist, musician and producer best known for his work with Soulive, Lettuce, Tedeschi Trucks Band & Pretty Lights. Krasno has been nominated for a GRAMMY a total of seven times for Best Blues Album, Best Contemporary Blues, Best R&B, and Best Electronic Album. Listen to the new single now!
Ronnie Dunn Releases New Version of Christmas Classic 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'Ronnie Dunn Releases New Version of Christmas Classic 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'
November 4, 2022

With 28 Academy of Country Music Awards, 19 Country Music Association Awards (the most of any artist), 2 GRAMMY Awards, and more than 30 million records sold as half of country music’s most-awarded duo in history, Brooks & Dunn, Ronnie Dunn has created a musical legacy.
Foals Announce Tour With Paramore & The Linda LindasFoals Announce Tour With Paramore & The Linda Lindas
November 4, 2022

The band – Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan and Jimmy Smith – are currently on their North American tour (full information and dates below) which adds to their recent high profile live moments that have included ‘Later… with Jools Holland’ (watch here), and a UK headline tour that saw them play to a combined audience of 40,000 people in London alone.
Magnolia Park Release Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'Magnolia Park Release Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'
November 4, 2022

Orlando-based band Magnolia Park have unveiled their debut album ‘Baku’s Revenge’ via Epitaph Records. They also share the new music video for track four of the album, “Radio Reject” that fuses their pop-punk sensibilities with trap influences while championing the misfits and underdogs of the world.