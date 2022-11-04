ASHBA Shares Latest Single 'Cryptonite' Featuring Sarah de Warren

Acclaimed producer, songwriter and multi-platinum EDGEOUT/UMG/UMe recording artist, ASHBA drops his latest single, "Cryptonite" Ft. Sarah de Warren.

"It was a pleasure collaborating with Sarah on our new single "Cryptonite," says ASHBA. "We had a crazy idea to write a song around falling in love in the metaverse and losing all concept of reality. More now than ever, people are creating their perfect digital life online while neglecting their real lives. So we thought it would be interesting to put that into a song."

Adds Sarah, "we ended up writing a tragic love story based in the metaverse. When you can be anybody you want, and create a perfect world around you, then you suddenly have everything to lose. At some point you have to wake back up and face reality."

"Cryptonite" follows this summer's release "Malosa" (GDM Remake) ft. NATYASH.

"When I first heard 'Malosa' by NATYASH I was blown away," says ASHBA, "I knew I had to do a GDM remake. I teamed up with JP on Da Track, taking her original vocals and created a new track around it. Our goal was to seamlessly combine the sounds of Latin, EDM, and rock, resulting in a unique fusion of all three genres."

ASHBA is well known as the co-founder of Sixx:A.M, and toured as the lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses (2009-2015). He has written and produced numerous hits for legendary artists, including Neil Diamond, Motley Crue and Debbie Gibson.

Listen to the new single here: