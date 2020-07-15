ASCAP Announces 2020 Rhythm & Soul Awards Winners

Today, ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) launches its fourth virtual awards event, the 2020 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, recognizing the winners of the most performed songs of the past year in R&B, hip-hop and gospel music. Beginning today at 10:00 a.m. ET through Friday, July 17, ASCAP will share exclusive photos, videos, acceptance speeches and more from some of its top songwriters and publishers posted with the hashtag #ASCAPAwards to @ASCAPUrban on Instagram and @ASCAP on Twitter and Instagram.



This year's winners include some of the hottest stars in hip-hop, R&B and gospel. Cardi B captures Songwriter of the Year for the second year in a row; "Going Bad," Meek Mill's first #1 single on Billboard's Rhythmic Songs chart, written by Meek Mill and Westen Weiss, receives Top Rap Song; "Suge," DaBaby's first top 10 song, written by DaBaby and Tahj "jetsonmade" Morgan, takes Top R&B/Hip-Hop Song and "Deliver Me (This is my Exodus)," written by Desmond (BlackDrumHippie) Davis, Marshon Lewis and Rob "Code Lei" Woolridge, which reached #1 on Billboard's Gospel Airplay chart, wins Top Gospel Song. Universal Music Publishing Group takes Publisher of the Year for songs including "Before I Let Go" (Beyoncé), "Hot Girl Summer" (Megan Thee Stallion) and "My Type" (Saweetie).



ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams set the stage for this year's winners in a video introduction, saying "As the world stumbles and tries to pick itself up, we must try to offer hope, and healing, and a vision for a better future. That's where your music comes in. I believe in my very core that your music has the power to lift our spirits, move hearts and minds and inspire real change. That deserves to be honored and celebrated."



The event will also include performances from winners Anthony Brown ("Blessings on Blessings") and Nicole Bus ("You"). (Bus also appeared live in discussion last night as part of @ASCAPUrban's "Real Sounds Deconstructed" streaming series.) And famed producer and previous ASCAP Founders Award winner Jermaine Dupri will host an Instagram live DJ set "after party" on @jermainedupri on Friday, July 17 beginning at 4PM ET.



On Thursday, July 16, in support of the 2020 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, ASCAP Experience: Home Edition will include special online programming featuring some of its 2020 award winners. "Leading Ladies of Publishing A&R" will feature executives from three of ASCAP's winning publishers: Brandra Ringo of Warner Chappell Music, Ari Gelaw of Universal Music Publishing Group and Jennifer Drake of Sony/ATV. Registration is free and more details are available here: www.ascapexperience.com.



The full list of 2020 Rhythm & Soul Awards winners can be found at www.ascap.com/rsawards20.

