AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Star Putri Ariani Releases New Single 'Sheepish'

Rising star Putri Ariani returns with her latest single, 'Sheepish,' a captivating Pop-R&B track that explores the delicate emotions of unspoken love. At just 18 years old, the singer-songwriter and producer is already making waves internationally, having earned Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent in 2023, solidifying her position as an artist to watch on the global stage.

'Sheepish' delves into the emotional journey of being caught in a "friend zone" - feeling more than just friendship, but being too shy to express it. The song reflects the quiet struggle of secretly admiring someone, while those deeper feelings remain hidden. With Putri's soulful voice and poignant songwriting, the track connects universally with anyone who has ever experienced the unspoken side of love.

In creating 'Sheepish,' Putri drew from real-life inspiration, crafting a story that many can relate to. "It's about having an untold love for someone, where you want more than just friendship but are too shy to express those feelings," Putri explains. "It's a song about those first butterflies and the quiet hope for something more, even if you can't say it."

The single offers a preview of Putri's forthcoming album, 'Evolve', highlighting her musical and personal growth. Combining Pop, R&B, and elements of her Indonesian roots, the album will showcase her range as an artist while touching on themes of love, resilience, and transformation. To celebrate the release of 'Evolve' (November 2024), Putri will be embarking on a trip to the US where fans can catch her in LA for a showcase of her upcoming album.

Having first gained recognition at 8 years old by winning Indonesia's Got Talent in 2014, Putri has been steadily climbing the ranks of the music world. With prestigious awards like the AMI Award and the Wipo National Award for AMI Inspiring Artist, her star continues to rise both nationally and internationally. From her hometown of Yogyakarta to the global stage, Putri Ariani is proving to be an unstoppable force in the world of music.

