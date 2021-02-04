ALICE COOPER Releases New Track 'Social Debris'

Today, legendary Alice Cooper celebrates his birthday - and proves he is still one of the best and most relevant rock artists. In celebration, Alice Cooper is releasing "Social Debris" from his upcoming studio album Detroit Stories on Thursday night.

The track is released digitally and it is accompanied by an official music video.

To celebrate the special occasion in style, Alice Cooper has decided to offer "Social Debris" as free download for 24 hours from the artist's website www.alicecooper-detroitstories.com.

"The single "Social Debris" is a gift to Detroit, to my fans and to myself", says Alice Cooper. "The track was written by the original Alice Cooper band.

We never thought that we would ever fit in; the Alice Cooper band didn't fit in with anybody, because we were doing things that no other band did. We didn't fit in with the folk scene, we didn't fit in with the metal scene, we really didn't fit in with anything that was going on at that time. We just always felt like we were outsiders. We felt like we were social debris, we were in our own little world. So "Social Debris" was just the original band writing a song about us, essentially. And it came out sounding like it belonged into 1971. That's just the original band - you can't change that, it's great."

Detroit Stories, Alice's upcoming new album, is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock.

"Detroit was Heavy Rock central then," explains Alice, "You'd play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and the Who, for $4! The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces. You couldn't be a soft-rock band or you'd get your ass kicked."

"Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield," he says, "San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York had The Rascals and The Velvet Underground. But Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock. After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image wise) Detroit was the only place that recognized the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit... we were home."

50 years later, Alice and Ezrin have united in Detroit with their Detroit friends to record Detroit Stories, Cooper's new album.

