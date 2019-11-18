AJR Announces 2020 Neotheater World Tour Pt II & Confirms iHeart Live-Stream

AJR recently sold out the most prestigious, high-capacity venues of their career including NYC's Radio City Music Hall and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater on their first leg of THE NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR and sold over 130,000 total tickets in 2019. Today, the band has announced NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR PART II with over 20 cross-country North American performances taking place Spring 2020. The band is already slated to perform at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil next year.

The trio's current single "Dear Winter" just hit 30mm total streams and is now in rotation on over 100 radio stations across the U.S.. The song was a top 5 most added track at Top 40 radio, and top 10 most added at Hot-AC on impact week. "Dear Winter" also continues to climb the Alternative radio chart where it recently entered the top 25. With three consecutive Platinum-certified singles, 3 top 5 Alt radio singles, a gold album and over 2 billion streams, AJR adds another achievement of hitting 1 million followers on Spotify this month.

AJR has confirmed a live-streamed concert with iHeartRadio set for Monday December 16th, 2019. Past livestream concerts include Fall Out Boy, Gwen Stefani and Jon Bellion.

AJR's latest album Neotheater (AJR Productions/S-Curve/BMG) debuted at the top of the Billboard charts earlier this summer - at #8 on the The Billboard Top 200 and #1 on both the Alternative and Rock Albums charts plus #4 on the Top Albums chart and #3 on the Pop Albums chart.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the AJR NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR PART II. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 19 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 21 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR PART II is produced by Live Nation. Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 22 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com

AJR 2019 THE NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR:

Nov 19 - Buffalo, NY @ Shea's Performing Arts Center SOLD OUT

Nov 21 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem SOLD OUT

Nov 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center SOLD OUT

Nov 23 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom SOLD OUT

Dec 01 - Moscow, Russia @ 1930

Dec 03 - Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo SOLD OUT

Dec 04 - Berlin, Germany @ Kulturbrauerei SOLD OUT

Dec 06 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa SOLD OUT

Dec 07 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie SOLD OUT

Dec 08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg SOLD OUT

Dec 10 - London, UK @ Forum Kentish Town SOLD OUT

Dec 12 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse SOLD OUT

Dec 13 - Dublin, Ireland @ Academy SOLD OUT

Dec 14 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2 SOLD OUT

AJR 2020 NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR PART II:

May 6 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

May 8 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

May 10 - Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

May 12 - Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theater

May 13 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

May 15 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

May 16 - Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion

May 19 - Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

May 20 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

May 22 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

May 24 - Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

May 27 - Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *

May 29 - Des Moines, IA @ Waterworks Park *

May 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

May 31 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

June 2 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

June 4 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

June 5 - Edmonton, AB @ Jubilee Auditorium

June 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 9 - Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena

June 11 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

June 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

June 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

* non-Live Nation date

AJR 2020 Festival Dates:

March 27 - Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

March 28-29 - Hipodromo De San Isidro, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina

April 3-5 - State of São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil





