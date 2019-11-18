AJR Announces 2020 Neotheater World Tour Pt II & Confirms iHeart Live-Stream
AJR recently sold out the most prestigious, high-capacity venues of their career including NYC's Radio City Music Hall and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater on their first leg of THE NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR and sold over 130,000 total tickets in 2019. Today, the band has announced NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR PART II with over 20 cross-country North American performances taking place Spring 2020. The band is already slated to perform at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil next year.
The trio's current single "Dear Winter" just hit 30mm total streams and is now in rotation on over 100 radio stations across the U.S.. The song was a top 5 most added track at Top 40 radio, and top 10 most added at Hot-AC on impact week. "Dear Winter" also continues to climb the Alternative radio chart where it recently entered the top 25. With three consecutive Platinum-certified singles, 3 top 5 Alt radio singles, a gold album and over 2 billion streams, AJR adds another achievement of hitting 1 million followers on Spotify this month.
AJR has confirmed a live-streamed concert with iHeartRadio set for Monday December 16th, 2019. Past livestream concerts include Fall Out Boy, Gwen Stefani and Jon Bellion.
AJR's latest album Neotheater (AJR Productions/S-Curve/BMG) debuted at the top of the Billboard charts earlier this summer - at #8 on the The Billboard Top 200 and #1 on both the Alternative and Rock Albums charts plus #4 on the Top Albums chart and #3 on the Pop Albums chart.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the AJR NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR PART II. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 19 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 21 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR PART II is produced by Live Nation. Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 22 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com
AJR 2019 THE NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR:
Nov 19 - Buffalo, NY @ Shea's Performing Arts Center SOLD OUT
Nov 21 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem SOLD OUT
Nov 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center SOLD OUT
Nov 23 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom SOLD OUT
Dec 01 - Moscow, Russia @ 1930
Dec 03 - Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo SOLD OUT
Dec 04 - Berlin, Germany @ Kulturbrauerei SOLD OUT
Dec 06 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa SOLD OUT
Dec 07 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie SOLD OUT
Dec 08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg SOLD OUT
Dec 10 - London, UK @ Forum Kentish Town SOLD OUT
Dec 12 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse SOLD OUT
Dec 13 - Dublin, Ireland @ Academy SOLD OUT
Dec 14 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2 SOLD OUT
AJR 2020 NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR PART II:
May 6 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
May 8 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
May 10 - Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
May 12 - Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theater
May 13 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
May 15 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
May 16 - Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion
May 19 - Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
May 20 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
May 22 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
May 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
May 24 - Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
May 27 - Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *
May 29 - Des Moines, IA @ Waterworks Park *
May 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
May 31 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
June 2 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
June 4 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
June 5 - Edmonton, AB @ Jubilee Auditorium
June 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
June 9 - Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena
June 11 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
June 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
June 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
* non-Live Nation date
AJR 2020 Festival Dates:
March 27 - Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile
March 28-29 - Hipodromo De San Isidro, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina
April 3-5 - State of São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil