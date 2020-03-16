ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS on April 5 is Postponed

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards™ scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, April 5th from Las Vegas is postponed and will be rescheduled to air on CBS in September, at a date, time and venue to be determined. The health and safety of our artists, fans, industry, staff and partners is our number one priority.



"The ACM Awards® is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music® and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community. This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.



Refunds will be issued for tickets purchased for the ACM Awards and ACM Party for a Cause events, including ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and ACM Beach Bash. Please monitor our ACM website and social accounts for information on how to claim your refund.





