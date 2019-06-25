A-Trak Announces Details for Third Annual Goldie Awards

Legendary DJ, label head and producer A-Trak will present the third annual Goldie Awards onOctober 17 at Brooklyn Steel. The Goldie Awards is a new type of competition for DJs and producers that recognizes the endless creative nature in music, presented by adidas Originals,Fool's Gold and TMWRK.

Turntablists and producers of all stripes will be invited to compete in front of a live audience in two categories: a Beat Battle and DJ Battle. Contestants will be allowed to use any equipment they choose, putting the emphasis on raw skills and originality in a truly modern setting.

Last year's Goldie Awards brought together an all-star cast of judges including Mark Ronson,Just Blaze, Anna Lunoe and El-P, among others, with contestants hailing from Japan, New Zealand, Brazil, Portugal, Venezuela, Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Goldie Awards is a natural outgrowth of A-Trak's storied DJ career, which began at age 15 when he became the youngest DMC World Champion ever. Given the renewed popularity of DJs, he created this platform to shine a light on the craft itself and identify the most skilled neophytes. One of the world's great talent spotters and cultural curators, A-Trak has long made it a personal mission to give a voice to up-and-comers across genre and style through his iconic label Fool's Gold and its annual Day Off events.

Starting today, hopeful competitors can send their submissions via GOLDIEAWARDS.COMwhere they will be asked to upload a one-minute video to Instagram or YouTube and fill out a short form. The eight contestants selected in each category will be flown to New York City to compete for the respective titles. Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday, June 28th at 10am ET. In true Fool's Gold fashion, the event itself will be a cultural talking point not to be missed.

Fool's Gold-founded by A-Trak and Nick Catchdubs-is New York's loudest: bridging musical worlds and pushing a fun, forward thinking aesthetic since 2007. The record label also has a flagship store in the heart of Williamsburg and multiple event franchises. Fool's Gold's annual Day Off series has become one of the world's premier hip-hop festivals, a place where the entire creative community gathers as new stars are minted. This year's Day Off NYC event will take place on August 10 at Knockdown Center (more info here).

A-Trak, a.k.a. Alain Macklovitch, is the quintessential cultural connector. His 20-year musical path has seen him take turns as an internationally renowned turntablist, Grammy-nominated producer, innovative remixer and much more.





