A R I Z O N A Release Music Video For New Track 'Where You Are'

Off the heels of their critically acclaimed sophomore album release, ASYLUM, Atlantic recording group A R I Z O N A share the music video for their new track "Where You Are" today.

Watch below!

The New Jersey-based trio performs in a sparse room flanked by white sheets hanging from the ceiling. Between an electronic beat and glistening neon synths, the hook immediately rings out, "Where you are...I just wanna be." As this retro sonic backdrop shimmers, an interpretative dancer twists and turns through the sheets, paralleling the ebb and flow of the song in live motion. It offers a gorgeous visual companion to the tune.

Following its arrival last week, ASYLUM generated over 3.6 million streams in under seven days. Last Thursday, they dropped the video for new single "Problems," which exceeded 1 million streams in addition to 154k-plus video views. Additionally, the band continues to garner widespread acclaim.

Photo credit: Tom Oldham





