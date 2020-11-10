A Holiday Song Brings The Legend of “The Christmas Pickle” to Life

We've sung about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. It's time for a new song!

We've sung about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. It's time for a new song! Pennie, the Christmas Pickle is a catchy tune about the tradition of hanging a pickle ornament in the Christmas tree. Come Christmas morning, the person that finds the pickle gets an extra gift! But, the real goal is to look at the beauty of the tree on Christmas morning.

"I revisited an old Christmas tradition and brought the legend to life," explains Tony Marini, the creator of Pennie Pickle. "Pennie, the Christmas Pickle is about overcoming ridicule and believing that we can all follow our dreams and achieve our goals no matter how difficult they may seem."

The song was composed by Michael Hartigan. The lead singer is Casey McDonough and features Sweet Pepprika from Chicago.

"When I was developing the music behind Pennie, I wanted to make sure that it was reminiscent of classic Christmas songs we all heard growing up," explains Hartigan. "I think we created a new Christmas standard." The song can be downloaded or streamed on your favorite music site, and YouTube. Ask your favorite radio station to play the song!

For more information on Pennie Pickle, visit her website at PennieTheChristmasPickle.com.

