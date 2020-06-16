A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Unveils Deluxe Version of ARTIST 2.0

Multi-platinum recording artist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie returns with the highly-anticipated deluxe version of his acclaimed third studio album, ARTIST 2.0, available this Friday, June 19, via Highbridge The Label/Atlantic Records.

The Bronx-bred superstar initially announced the release date for ARTIST 2.0 (Deluxe) last week, alongside a pledge to donate $100,000 worth of tablets and laptops to his former elementary school, PS 126.

"To the best fans in the world: Thanks for being patient and always supporting everything I do. It took a while to bring you this Deluxe because I wanted to make sure it dropped at a time that felt right. But it's finally here! 6/19 it's up! As part of this release, I am donating $100k worth of tablets/laptops to my old elementary school, PS 126, in the Bronx, so that they can do their remote learning in the safest way. With everything going on in the world, I believe it's important to invest in the youth because by doing so, we are investing in a better future. I can't wait to see y'all soon but until then, stay safe and take care of each other!"

The deluxe edition of Artist 2.0 will feature nine brand new tracks, including "Bleed," which covers New Music Daily on Apple Music today, alongside a companion visual directed by AWGE - watch below!

