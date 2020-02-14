A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Releases Third Studio Album, 'Artist 2.0'

Multi-platinum recording artist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has officially released his eagerly-awaited, third studio LP Artist 2.0.

With high-profile guest features including DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, London on da Track, DaBaby, Trap Manny, Summer Walker, Khalidand Lil Uzi Vert, the massive 20-track album arrives exactly four years since A Boogie released his breakout mixtape, Artist, on Valentine's Day, 2016.

Prefaced by a steady stream of singles including "Mood Swings," "Reply (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)" and "King of My City," Artist 2.0 marks A Boogie's first project since the smash success of his RIAA certified-platinum sophomore album, HOODIE SZN.

Artist 2.0 Track List:

1. Thug Love

2. Cinderella Story

3. Me and My Guitar

4. Might Not Give Up (feat. Young Thug)

5. Numbers (feat. Roddy Ricch, Gunna & London on da Track)

6. Stain (feat. DaBaby)

7. Hit 'Em Up (feat. Trap Manny)

8. DTB 4 Life

9. Calm Down (Bittersweet) (feat. Summer Walker)

10. Another Day Gone (feat. Khalid)

11. Good Girls Gone Bad

12. Blood on My Denim

13. R.O.D.

14. Big s

15. Right Back

16. Luv Is Art (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

17. King of My City

18. Mood Swings

19. Reply (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

20. Streets Don't Love You

The Bronx-bred artist Artist Dubose, better known as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, first hit the rap scene with the breakout hit "Still Think About You" which was featured on his 2016 debut mixtape, ARTIST. The mixtape also introduced fans to "My s" which went on to become RIAA certified platinum and was also listed as one of "The Best Songs of 2016" on Apple Music. A Boogie quickly proved himself to be one of the game's newest heavyweights after XXL dubbed him as "one of the hottest and newest up-and-comers in hip-hop" and included him in the 2017 Freshman Class. The young star also went on to release the 3x platinum singles "Drowning feat. Kodak Black" and "Look Back At It," along with the platinum certified singles "Jungle" and "Timeless." During the fall of 2017, A Boogie went on to release his highly anticipated, now gold certified, debut album, THE BIGGER ARTIST, which quickly sprung into the Top 5 on Billboard's Top 200. He also became the top emerging acting in the U.S. as he simultaneously sprung to #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. It is easy to see why The New York Times named A Boogie "the most promising young rapper the city has produced in some time." A Boogie earned a BET Award Nomination for "Best New Artist" at the end of 2018 in addition to releasing his gold-certified sophomore album, HOODIE SZN, which made its debut at #2 before spending three nonconsecutive weeks at #1 and maintaining a stunning 17-week streak within the top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album also soared on streaming, garnering over 83 million streams the week it went #1. Following his latest album as well as his sold out "A Boogie Vs. Artist" tour, there's no doubt A Boogie will continue to make waves and redefine the sound of New York rap.





