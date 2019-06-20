88-Keys Releases THAT'S LIFE Featuring Mac Miller & Sia

Today, Grammy Award-winning producer 88-Keysshares his new track "That's Life" featuring the late Mac Miller and Sia via Warner Records / 1801 Music. It marks 88's first release in eight years as a solo artist and one of the first official posthumous releases from Mac Miller with the blessing of his family. "That's Life" was originally recorded in New York City while 88 and Mac Miller were in the studio together. The gorgeous piano-laden production finds an inspired Mac dropping deeply personal and earnest gems. Sia related to the track and contributed her part to finalize the musical masterpiece. See what 88-Keys had to say about the track below and stay tuned for more to come from him this year.

"'That's Life' is a song which sums up the sentiments of the music I've been working on over the past few years," 88-Keys shared. "We all have to forge through the good, the bad and the ugly. Mac came up with the concept for the song stemming from a conversation we had in the studio about relationships as we shared with each other what made the ones we were in at the time special. I played the song for Sia and she personally identified with the sentiments of the song and felt strongly about contributing her own thoughts on the subject matter. At the end of it all, my dear friend Mac and my new found friend Sia helped me make a song to touch the world and help many deal with adversities we're faced with, but 'That's Life.'"





