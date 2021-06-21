Founder of Rz3 Recordings, Tricky Stewart Debuts Black Music Month Playlist 

Five-time Grammy award winning producer and founder of Atlanta based record label, Rz3 Recordings, C. Tricky Stewart, has today debuted a new playlist to celebrate Black Music Month. The 40-song playlist includes tracks from artists such as MK xyz, H.E.R., DaBaby, Travis Scott, and many others.

Since June 7, 1979, Black Music Month has been a time to reflect on the impact black creatives have had on the sound and direction of music. As the producer and songwriter behind chart-topping R&B and Pop singles and albums such as: "Umbrella" by Rihanna, "Single Ladies" by Beyonce, Frank Ocean's "Nostalgia, Ultra", and "Baby" by Justin Bieber, there is no doubt that Stewart's own discography has been a part of shaping music globally and is an important thread of the history of black music. Now, he takes a look at the creators of the future and shares a playlist that takes the listener through an introspective journey on the importance of black music.

Within this playlist, music fans will see songs such as Chloe x Halle's "Do It", SZA's "Good Days", and Pop Smoke's "Dior". Additionally, fans will also see new projects creatively directed by Tricky Stewart such as MK xyz, the rising R&B singer, rapper, and dancer from Jacksonville, Florida. The 23-year-old MK xyz recently released her debut EP, Sweet Spot under Rz3 Recordings in conjunction with Epic Records (Sony) on May 14th. In addition to the EP, MK xyz also released her new music video for "One Time", the EP's leading single produced by Hitmaka.

"In my opinion, MK xyz is absolutely a game changing artist and generational talent," says Tricky Stewart. "Please join me in listening to this playlist of other game changing artists in their own right. These are people I have the utmost respect for in celebrating our rich history of Black Music Month. These are new superstar artists in the making."

Listeners can experience the full playlist available on Spotify HERE.