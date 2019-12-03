3TEETH and Carnifex Announce Spring Co-headline Meta X Tour
3TEETH and Carnifex announced that they are coming together this spring for a North America co-headline tour. META X starts on March 13th in Santa Ana wrapping up on April 17th in Los Angeles, making stops in major markets including New York City, Nashville, Chicago, and more. The tour will also feature support from Skold and The Browning. Tickets go on-sale starting Friday, December 6th and can be found HERE.
3TEETH will be on tour in support of their latest album METAWAR, released this past July, following a headlining run in Europe. METAWAR, which was produced by Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), is available HERE. Carnifex will be supporting World War X, which was produced by Jason Suecof, released August 2nd, via Nuclear Blast Records, available HERE.
Speaking about the tour, Alexis Mincolla of 3TEETH and Scott Ian Lewis of Carnifex are excited to team up together for Meta X. "We are a truly deadly combination of underground metal. Get ready for huge live production from all the bands on the bill along with extended sets. This Meta X tour is going to roll into cities like an industrialized war machine laying waste to everything in its path and you're not going to want to miss it."
TOUR DATES BELOW
March 13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
March 14 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
March 16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
March 17 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial
March 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Greek Station
March 20 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
March 21 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
Mach 22 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
March 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
March 25 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theatre
March 26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
March 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
March 28 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
March 30 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
March 31 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques
April 1 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
April 2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
April 3 - Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theater
April 4 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
April 6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
April 7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
April 8 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
April 9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio
April 10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
April 11 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
April 15 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
April 16 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
April 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
April 18 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl