3TEETH and Carnifex Announce Spring Co-headline Meta X Tour

3TEETH and Carnifex announced that they are coming together this spring for a North America co-headline tour. META X starts on March 13th in Santa Ana wrapping up on April 17th in Los Angeles, making stops in major markets including New York City, Nashville, Chicago, and more. The tour will also feature support from Skold and The Browning. Tickets go on-sale starting Friday, December 6th and can be found HERE.

3TEETH will be on tour in support of their latest album METAWAR, released this past July, following a headlining run in Europe. METAWAR, which was produced by Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), is available HERE. Carnifex will be supporting World War X, which was produced by Jason Suecof, released August 2nd, via Nuclear Blast Records, available HERE.

Speaking about the tour, Alexis Mincolla of 3TEETH and Scott Ian Lewis of Carnifex are excited to team up together for Meta X. "We are a truly deadly combination of underground metal. Get ready for huge live production from all the bands on the bill along with extended sets. This Meta X tour is going to roll into cities like an industrialized war machine laying waste to everything in its path and you're not going to want to miss it."

TOUR DATES BELOW

March 13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

March 14 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

March 16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

March 17 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial

March 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Greek Station

March 20 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

March 21 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

Mach 22 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

March 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

March 25 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theatre

March 26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

March 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

March 28 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

March 30 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

March 31 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

April 1 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

April 2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

April 3 - Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theater

April 4 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

April 6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

April 7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

April 8 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

April 9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio

April 10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

April 11 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

April 15 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

April 16 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

April 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

April 18 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl





