33 Below Shares 'HOLD TIGHT' From Forthcoming EP 'PUSHER'

The Kiwi-born producer continues to evolve his emotionally resonant electronic sound ahead of his sophomore EP.

Kiwi-born producer 33 Below has the ability to craft a track that is equally as fitting for introspective listening as it is for peak-time club play, striking a rare balance. Whilst leaning heavily into UK Garage and euphoric breakbeats, he is also renowned for weaving intricate melodies and textures into his music to create a pop-tinged electronic sound that resonates with a global audience.

His emotionally-resonant new offering ‘HOLD TIGHT', out on 20th October via TH3RD BRAIN Records, sees 33 Below evolve his mixed-genre sound in 2023. The emerging young DJ/Producer has achieved some major milestones as of late, such as supporting Fred Again on his only live show in New Zealand earlier in the year, a true testament to his star quality.

The track follows previous single ‘PROTECTA' and will be followed by the release of 33 Below's sophomore EP PUSHER, which has been put together across multiple continents with the help of some highly renowned collaborators such as RL Grime and Duskus.

Growing up in small-town New Zealand, electronic producer Jack Laven, aka 33 Below, started playing around with music software as a new creative outlet. Fast forward a couple of years and 33 Below is quickly becoming a familiar name in the vocabulary of electronic music fans around the world. From Drum and Bass to House to emotional UK Garage, he has been pushing the envelope and developing his sound, which has most recently been presented in the form of his debut EP Motions.

His first release of 2023 was his UK Garage remix of Odd Mob's club hit ‘LEFT TO RIGHT', catching the attention of Disclosure, What So Not, DJ EZ, and AC Slater. This was quickly followed by official remixes of venbee and Rudimental's ‘die young' and SILK's breakout single 'Quiver'. Whatever musical sub-strain he turns his hands to, there is always a strong common thread - a signature depth and detailing that makes for an instantly recognisable 33 Below sound.

Not only has 33 Below been a support act for Fred Again, but he has also been selling out headline shows in New Zealand and London, expanding his audience through his unique and hard-hitting live performances. He will soon be joining RL Grime on his 18-date tour around the US, before heading to New Zealand and for a summer festival run, including a performance at Hidden Valley festival.

The star was also recently signed to Wasserman, for bookings in North America,. 33 Below's deep understanding of how to create tension and release in a record translates into a sound that is not only danceable but emotionally resonant amongst a live audience.

‘HOLD TIGHT' by 33 Below is out now via TH3RD BRAIN.