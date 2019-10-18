'2econd Wind: Ready' by Anthony Brown & group therAPy Now Available

Gold-selling gospel act, ANTHONY BROWN & group therAPy,have released their highly anticipated fourth album, 2econd Wind: Ready (Key of A / Tyscot / FairTrade). The 13-track set includes the go-go flavored track, "Blessings on Blessings," which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart over the summer; and the mid-tempo "Real" which features the Grammy® Award nominated artist, Jonathan McReynolds. The collection also boasts an appearance from Mary Mary's Erica Campbell and Hip-Hop artist 1K Phew on the cut, "He Always Wins", as well as, a mesmerizing vocal performance from 20-year old rising star, Kelontae Gavin, on the title track 2econd Wind. From meditative praise and worship to power bangers, 2econd Wind: Ready is an exhilarating mix of spiritually uplifting, healing, and rejuvenating songs.

"2econd Wind: Ready is my personal testimony of a time when I felt mentally exhausted and couldn't find the strength to record in-between albums," Brown says. "Seeking God through prayer, I began to feel rejuvenated. Through God's grace, I received my second wind: a second wind to encourage and give hope lyrically, and to help the listeners take refuge, knowing that no matter how tired they might feel, if they continue to trust and seek God, He will grant you your second wind."

2econd Wind: Ready was recorded live on May 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro, MD where Brown serves on the Music & Arts Ministry staff.

ANTHONY BROWN & group therAPy's 2econd Wind: Live tour kicked-off at the Bronze Peacock at the Houston House of Blues in Texas on Sunday, October 6, 2019 and will expand to other cities in the coming weeks. Tickets are now on sale at AJBLIVE.COM.

2econd Wind Live Upcoming Tour Dates & Venues

October 21 Washington, DC The 930 Club

October 22 Detroit, MI The El Club

October 23 St. Louis, MO The Old Rock House

November 2 Chicago, IL The Promontory

November 7 Brooklyn, NY The Knitting Factory

Tyscot Records is the oldest operating African American gospel music recording label in the world. The company was founded in 1976 by dentist Dr. Leonard Scott and his late nephew, Craig Tyson, a musician. The Indianapolis-based concern has introduced the world to some of gospel music's biggest acts ranging from John P. Kee, Vashawn Mitchell and Deitrick Haddon in the early days to new stars such as Anthony Brown & Group therAPy, Casey J, Kelontae Gavin and Bri (Briana Babineaux). Some of the classic songs in the company's catalogue include John P. Kee's "Jesus is Real," Casey J's "I'm Yours" and Anthony Brown & group therAPy's "Worth."

FairTrade Services, LLC launched in June 2011 by music industry veteran Jeff Moseley. FairTrade Services is a partnership based on dialogue, transparency, and respect, formed for the development of remarkable Christian artists who desire artistic excellence, cultural relevance and spiritual significance. Located in Brentwood, TN, their roster includes MercyMe, Laura Story, Phil Wickham, Audio Adrenaline, Hawk Nelson, The Afters, Sara Groves and more. FairTrade Services is distributed by Provident Distribution and Sony Music.





