25th Annual Key West Songwriters Festival Postponed

Key West Songwriters Festival (KWSWF) announced they would be postponing their 25th Annual event, originally scheduled May 6th - May 10th, until further notice. Due to the rapidly evolving effects of virus, KWSWF believes this is in the best interest of the health and safety of attendees, performers, sponsors, venues, hundreds of volunteers and overall, the general public. Charlie Bauer, KWSWF Founder and longtime community leader in Key West states, "After 24 years you'd think you've seen it all, but that's not always the case. We are focused on playing our part in getting through these difficult times and when the time comes that we can safely hold the event, we look forward to the 25th installment of the Key West Songwriters Festival. Bringing the music, fans, industry and business back to Key West will be a major factor in the road to recovery. Our festival has not only become a benchmark for songwriters but also an important part of the local economy".



KWSWF also confirms they will have to cancel the Luke Combs concert originally slated for Friday, May 8th at Key West's Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater. Festival Director, Kyle Carter states "We will get new dates for the Festival announced soon but unfortunately, we have to cancel the Luke Combs concert altogether. Attendees can get a full refund or have the option to donate a portion of their ticket to the Festival." Carter also states "Like everyone else, we're concerned with being a part of the solution to recovery. We are also committed to the survival of our small business and to the people that make it happen. For 24 years our team has produced mostly free, community-focused events and we intend to keep that going. Our employees, strategic partners and volunteers who work all year round deserve it and we aim to preserve it."



Since 1997, the Festival coordinators, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) and BMI have worked to bring Music Row to Duval Street and beyond, creating a unique environment where industry professionals, songwriters, locals and even tourists are able to experience the best of Nashville in the most intimate of venues. Over the years, the highly anticipated festival has become a breeding ground for breaking new talent and is one of the most sought after invites within the Nashville songwriting community. Notable Key West Songwriter Festival alumni include Kacey Musgraves, Brad Paisley, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Cole Swindell.





