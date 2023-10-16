21 Savage Expands London Return With a European Tour

Grammy-nominated 21 Savage will expand his highly anticipated homecoming tour into Europe with eight dates across five countries. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will now kick off in Paris, France on 14 November 2023 at Zenith Paris La Villette, before heading to Dusseldorf, Zurich, Berlin, Amsterdam, Manchester, and Birmingham, closing the tour at London's The O2 on 30 November 2023 for his biggest headline show to date.

This exciting news comes just a week after the Atlanta-based rapper announced to his fans that he will return to the UK with a show at London's The O2. The announcement was teased with a special homecoming Instagram post, soundtracked by Skylar Grey's 'Coming Home', where 21 Savage declared to his fans 'London, I'm coming home'.

Now a permanent US resident and free to travel internationally, 21 Savage made a triumphant first international performance in Toronto earlier this month, joining Drake on stage at his highly anticipated ‘It's All A Blur' tour stop, giving fans a taste of what's to come overseas next month.

Tour support comes from fellow Atlanta rap stars Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold across all UK & EU tour dates.

The tour presales will start Wednesday, 18 October, at 9am local time, with general on-sale following Friday, 20 October, at 9am local time via 21savage.com.

21 Savage, UK/EU Tour 2023

14 November 2023 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris La Villette

16 November 2023 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

17 November 2023 - Zurich, Switzerland - THE HALL

19 November 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

21 November 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

23 November 2023 - Manchester, UK - Depot Mayfield

24 November 2023 - Birmingham, UK - Forum

30 November 2023 - London, UK - The O2

About 21 Savage:

Grammy Award Winning multi-platinum artist 21 Savage, one of the most sought-after rappers of this generation, landed his 2nd #1 album in 2020 with the release of Savage Mode 2, the follow up to 2016's platinum certified record Savage Mode. His 2019 album i am > i was, which received platinum certification and was nominated for Best Album of the Year in 2020, earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Song for “A Lot.”

In 2022 the collaborative album with Drake, “Her Loss” also went on to debut on Billboard 200 Album Charts at No.1 making this his 3rd album to top the charts with a total of 3 billion overall streams to date.

Through his award-winning foundation Leading by Example founded in 2018, Savage provides financial literacy education to underserved youth nationwide providing thousands of scholarships, access to bank accounts and job placement for teens and students alike. In December 2022 the state of Georgia recognized December 21st as 21 Savage Day in recognition of his extraordinary philanthropic efforts.