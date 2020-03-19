2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards And LatinFest+ Conference Postponed

Following the Nevada Governor's recommendations to limit the size of public gatherings for the prevention and containment of COVID-19, Telemundo and Billboard announced they will postpone the upcoming Billboard Latin Music Awards, previously scheduled to air live on Telemundo on April 23 from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

The LatinFest+ conference which was scheduled for April 20-23 at The Venetian will also be postponed.

The health and safety of our guests, artists, participants and staff continue to be our highest priority, and we look forward to rescheduling the awards show and conference in the near future.

We will provide updates via email, social media channels and our official event websites - Telemundo.com/premiosbillboard and latinfestplus.com.





