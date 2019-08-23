The Brook & The Bluff Announce Debut LP

Birmingham-born, Nashville-based soulful indie rock band The Brook & The Bluff have announced their debut full-length album, First Place coming out October 25 along with a national tour, including stops at the Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, TN, Austin, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more - full list below & tickets here. Smooth track "Shelby" is the first single off the album, with more to come soon.

Featuring vocal harmonies reminiscent of bands like Rex Orange County and Hippo Campus, The Brook & The Bluff's first EP was widely successful - charting on Spotify's US and Canada Viral 50 Playlists (7.2 million total artist Spotify streams) and selling out shows across the country. What started as a duo of Alec Bolton & Joseph Settine transformed into the dynamic live act with John Canada & Fred Lankford filling out the band.



Their upcoming debut full-length album, First Place comes from summer days growing up in Birmingham, where it was raining in pure sunlight. It centers around an overseas relationship stained by long-distance, reflecting on the heartbreak with sadness disguised by up-tempo, warm chords and vocals. From nostalgia comes hope for the future.



Tour Dates

9/8: Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival 2019

9/19: Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

9/20: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9/21: Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin

9/24: Indianapolis, IN @Deluxe, Old National Centre

9/25: Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

9/27: Knoxville, TN @ Barley's Tap Room

9/28: Roseland, VA @ Devils Backbone

10/24: Mobile, AL @ Callaghans

10/25: Opelika, AL @ John Emerald Distillery

11/1: Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

11/3: Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room

11/5: Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

11/6: Portland, OR @ Holocene

11/8: San Francisco, CA @ Hotel Utah

11/9: Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium

11/14: Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Cafe

11/15: San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room (House of Blues)

11/16: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/23: Memphis, TN @ Growlers





