Margaret Glaspy Announces New Album DEVOTION

Brooklyn singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy is returning with her highly anticipated new album Devotion, due out March 27 on ATO Records. Devotion is Glaspy's first full-length since her acclaimed debut 2016 Emotions and Math and marks an entirely new sonic chapter for her. Glaspy has built a reputation as a skilled guitarist, and Emotions and Math was notable for its swaggering electric guitar sounds; on Devotion she shifted gears and built songs with completely different instrumentation as their base. The results - co-produced with Los Angeles' Tyler Chester - are rich, sweeping, and melodic, a fittingly enchanting sound for a collection of 12 love songs. "It's about letting love in even when you don't know what will happen when you do," says Glaspy. "It's about devoting your heart to someone or something, against all odds."

Devotion's first single "Killing What Keeps Us Alive" and its gorgeous video, shot by Alex Chaloff, is out now. Watch the video below and pre-order Devotion HERE.

Margaret Glaspy emerged as an audacious new musical presence in 2016, with the New Yorker praising her "extraordinary voice" and the New York Times hailing her as "a singer-songwriter who specializes in giving her confessional tunes a distorted crunch." Upon Emotions and Math's release, Stereogum labeled Emotions and Math "a bold and career-defining debut" and called Glaspy "one of the year's most exciting breakout acts," while Pitchfork raved, "These songs share the self-scrutinizing intimacy of Elliott Smith and the imaginative melodic intonations of Joni Mitchell ... Glaspy is a lyricist who can toggle between distanced storytelling and open-hearted self-examination with equal ease."

Glaspy gave high-profile performances on Late Night With Conan O'Brien and NPR Music's Tiny Desk, appeared at Newport Folk Festival, and toured with the likes of Wilco, The Lumineers, and Lucius.

Today Glaspy also announces a spring tour in the UK and North America, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and two hometown shows at Brooklyn's Bell House. She will also appear at SXSW in Austin in March and Guadalajara's Corona Capital Festival alongside The Strokes, Kings of Leon, Blondie, and more in May. All live dates are below.

Margaret Glaspy - Devotion

March 27, 2020 - ATO Records

1. Killing What Keeps Us Alive

2. Without Him

3.Young Love

4. You've Got My Number

5. Stay With Me

6. So Wrong It's Right

7. Heartbreak

8. You Amaze Me

9. Devotion

10. Vicious

11. What's The Point

12. Consequences

MARGARET GLASPY SPRING 2020 TOUR

3/16-22: SXSW - Austin, TX

3/27: Mono - Glasgow, UK

3/28: Institute - Manchester, UK

3/29: Fleece - Bristol, UK

3/31: Lafayette - London, UK

4/12: The Met RI - Pawtucket, RI

4/13: Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

4/14: The Bell House - Brooklyn, NY

4/15: The Bell House - Brooklyn, NY

4/16: Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

4/17: 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

4/20: Higher Ground Showcase Lounge - Burlington, VT

4/21: Opera House - Toronto, ON

4/22: Mr. Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA

4/24: El Club - Detroit, MI

4/25: Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

4/26: High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

4/27: First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

4/28: The Mill - Iowa City, IA

5/01: The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

5/02: Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

5/03: Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

5/05: Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

5/06: Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

5/08: Belly Up Tavern - Solano Beach, CA

5/09: Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

5/16-17: Corona Capital Festival - Guadalajara, MX





