Kim Gordon Shares New Track 'ECRP'

Ahead of her summer European tour kicking off tonight, Kim Gordon has released a new non-album single, “ECRP,” with an accompanying video once again featuring, this time as director, her daughter, Coco Gordon Moore. In it, quick-cutting shots of a variety of New York street scenes augment the Justin Raisen-produced song’s disorienting sonics, as Gordon intones of “rumors of free speech” and “ashes on the nightstand.”

Having just wrapped a run of North American dates, including a packed gig at New York’s Central Park SummerStage, Gordon will begin a European run Tuesday (June 25) in London. Dates are on the books through Nov. 11 in Lisbon. For a complete itinerary and more information, visit HERE.

Rolling Stone spoke on Kim’s recent live show in Brooklyn and said"Kim Gordon is at the height of her powers right now, making music that’s both noisy and liberating, and unremittingly challenging any expectations that listeners still have for her.” WBEZ in Chicago wrote "Slowly, the music built from a quiet, introspective drone into a frenzy of distortion, electric guitars and string instruments, vocals both ethereal and yowling, soaring into the night air. It was a transfixing, cathartic experience"

Earlier this year, Gordon released her second solo album, The Collective, to critical acclaim, with Vulture and Pitchfork calling it one of the best albums of the year. Gordon also made her explosive solo late night television debut, performing “BYE BYE” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch the performance below.

Recorded in Gordon’s native Los Angeles, The Collective follows her 2019 full-length debut No Home Record and continues her collaboration with Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor), with additional production from Anthony Paul Lopez. The album advances their joint world building, with Raisin’s damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon’s intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation and sensory overload.

KIM GORDON ON TOUR:

June 25 – London, UK – Koko

June 26 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham

June 28 – Graz, AZ – Elevate Festival

June 29 – Luxembourg, LU – Siren’s Call

June 30 – Pilton, UK - Glastonbury

July 2 – Prague, CZ – MEETFACTORY SOLD OUT

July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival

July 5 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

July 6 – Berlin, DE – Festaal Kreuberg

July 18 – Sydney, NSW – VOLUME at Art Gallery of NSW

July 19 – Sydney, NSW – VOLUME at Art Gallery of NSW

July 20 – Adelaide, SA – Unsound Illuminate Adelaide

July 21 – Brisbane, QLD – Open Frame Brisbane Powerhouse

July 24 – Melbourne, VIC – Northcote Theatre SOLD OUT

July 25 – Melbourne, VI – Northcote Theatre

July 28 – Naeba, JP – Fuji Rock Festival

August 2 – Incheon, SK – Pentaport

August 30 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

August 31 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

September 1 – Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot

September 27 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s

September 29 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

October 3 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

October 4 – Arcosanti, AZ – FORM Festival

October 26 – Budapest, HU – House of Music Hungary

October 28 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz

October 29 – Bern, CH – Dampfzentrale

October 30 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

October 31 – Brussels, BE – Bozar

November 2 – Malmo, SE – Plan B

November 3 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktyrkan

November 4 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena

November 5 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

November 7 – Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who

November 9 – Barcelona, ES – MIRA Digital Arts Festival

November 11 – Lisbon, PT – ZDB no Capitolio

November 17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital

Photo Credit: Danielle Neu

