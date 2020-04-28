GroundCulture Releases 'Take My Breath Away'

UK Hardcore band GroundCulture have shared a new single and video for "Take My Breath Away" off of their upcoming album How Well Do You Really Know Yourself? out May 1 on Hopeless Records.

GroundCulture hopes to bring a whole new meaning to heavy with the release of their debut album How Well Do You Really Know Yourself? GroundCulture's music is for black sheeps and underdogs-created with the purpose of making those going against the grain feel seen, heard, and safe. Every song on How Well Do You Really Know Yourself? is designed to approach a different angle of self-discovery.

"Take My Breath Away" is available now on Apple Music, iTunes, and Spotify.

How Well Do You Really Know Yourself? is the full-length follow-up to the bands self-titled EP, was which re-issued by Hopeless Records in 2018.

GroundCulture is Roy Watson (Vocals), Lewi Sholder (Guitar), Mattie Turner (Guitar), George Collings (Bass), and Josh Murphy (Drums).

For more information on the band, please visit www.hopelessrecords.com





