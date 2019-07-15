Electric Guest Returns With Soulful New Track DOLLAR

Electric Guest has teamed up with Atlantic Records to launch their new album campaign with the release of lead single "Dollar," available everywhere now. The acclaimed pop duo returns in an epic fashion, with an incredibly entertaining, feel-good music video accompanying the soulful new track. Directed by The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone and co-starring a fully operational hovercraft DeLorean, the official "Dollar" visual made its debut earlier today on Complex and is now streaming on Electric Guest's YouTube channel, and below.

"Making Dollar was a family affair," says Electric Guest's Asa Taccone. "Everyone in it is either a childhood friend or family member. My brother & I drove home from L.A. to the Bay Area & shot the video over 5 days. From my little cousin doing doughnuts in an Oakland recycling plant to our friend Matt letting us drive his hovercraft in the San Francisco Bay, everything was a favor. In this Money Is Everything culture the songs serves to have a different message: you are of value even if you only have a dollar in your pocket."

"Dollar" sets the tone for the new sound and vibe of Electric Guest's eagerly awaited Atlantic Records debut album, due in October. The forthcoming LP marks Electric Guest's first full-length release in two years, as well as the duo's first new music since Taccone recently earned a GRAMMY® Award for co-writing and co-producing Portugal. The Man's worldwide smash single, "Feel It Still." Co-produced by Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, HEALTH, Foster the People), Electric Guest's new album sees Taccone and Compton pushing modern pop towards their own unique worldview, melding sunshine soul grooves and sugar candy hooks with ambitious production and a subversive lyrical power.

"We wanted to make straight up, unapologetic pop," says Taccone of the forthcoming album. "We didn't want to make a record that was angsty or artsy, but we also didn't want to make pop that was void of sentiment either."

Electric Guest also announced the first upcoming live show on their schedule, a special album release show at Brooklyn's Rough Trade on October 15. Tickets go on sale Friday - for more information, please visit electricguestmusic.com. The pop duo will also celebrate the new album with a massive global tour to be announced soon. Electric Guest have drawn worldwide applause for their wildly entertaining live performances, including sold out headline tours, treks supporting such like-minded acts as Portugal. The Man, and a wide array of international festivals spanning Japan's famed Fuji Rock and Australia's Splendour in the Grass to stateside performances at Outside Lands and Austin City Limits Music Festival. An epic world tour celebrating the new album will be announced soon - for updates and more, please visit https://electricguestmusic.com/tour.

Electric Guest's recent contributions to the pop landscape don't stop with "Feel It Still." Taccone and Compton joined forces with Carly Rae Jepson to co-write and co-produce "Feels Right (Feat. Electric Guest)," the only feature on the pop star's critically-acclaimed new album Dedicated. As extremely collaborative creators, each have recent credits on tracks for artists ranging from Cold War Kids to Amine and Melvv.

Taccone and Compton also have a long resume of creative work beyond commercially released music. Taccone, often working alongside his brother Jorma of The Lonely Island, has contributed musical pieces to TV shows including Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons and American Dad, receiving an Emmy Award nomination in the process. A gifted composer and musician, Compton has scored a number of films and TV projects, as well as national advertising campaigns for Activision, Bud Light, Starburst, Lincoln, Nissan, and more.

