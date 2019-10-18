Acapop! KIDS Launches with 'High Hopes' and 'Valerie' Covers

From Warner Records, in partnership with some of the world's most influential a cappella minds, Acapop! KIDS delivers current and classic hits, unforgettable and aspirational vocal performances and best-in-class music videos. Co-founded by Scott Hoying (Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling co-founder of Pentatonix), Ben Bram (Grammy Award-winning arranger and producer), Jonathan Kalter (manager of Pentatonix) and Shams Ahmed (creative director, a cappella arranger and producer), Acapop! KIDS officially launches with a pair of performances, including the Amy Winehouse classic "Valerie" and Panic! at the Disco's chart-topper, "High Hopes."

"Working with these kids has been one of the most fulfilling things I've ever been a part of," said Hoying. "They are so endlessly talented and kind, not to mention impressively hard-working for their age, or any age. I cannot wait for the world to see them shine!"

The first cast of Acapop! KIDS is comprised of 25 sensational vocalists, chosen from more than a thousand submissions. Future Acapop! KIDS collections will feature even more performers, as auditions will remain open and welcome regular additions. With much more music soon to follow, each track will feature its own video, with both the clips and their respective tracks delivering a gleeful audio-visual experience for kids, families and music-lovers alike.





Related Articles View More Music Stories