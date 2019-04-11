fresh&co in NYC Announces Special Hemp and CBD Infused Menu

fresh&co, a healthy fast-casual restaurant group recognized by New Yorkers for its chef-inspired, locally-sourced and seasonal menus has announced a special 4/20 hemp and CBD-infused menu that launched exclusively on the fresh&co app on April 9th. It will be in restaurants from April 12th through April 30th. fresh&co Executive Chef Craig Rispoli curated the menu in collaboration with Jeepney's Chef Miguel Trinidad.

Together, Chef Rispoli and Chef Trinidad created an innovative and colorful menu that consist of the Half-Baked Salad (hemp cakes, mixed hemp greens, sea beans, red onion, carrots, beets, crispy onions, jalapeno s'chug, and CBD- infused ginger cashew aioli, 15mg cannabidiol); Blazed Beet Sandwich (hemp cakes, mixed hemp greens, sea beans, red onion, radish, jalapeno s'chug, and CBD-infused ginger cashew aioli served on beet bread, 15mg cannabidiol); and CBD Pink Honey Ginger'ade Lemonade (filtered water, lemon, wildflower honey, ginger, hibiscus, 10mg cannabidiol).

"fresh&co always strives to stay ahead of the food trends and invent new menus that are healthy, sustainable and nutritional that can't be found anywhere else," said George Tenedios, CEO of fresh&co. "By collaborating with Chef Trinidad, we have developed a creative way to incorporate CBD and Hemp, which has gained mainstream popularity because of its health benefits, into our newest menu items."

Chef Miguel Trinidad is the Executive Chef and co-owner of New York City restaurants Jeepney Filipino Gastropub and Maharlika. He is also at the helm of 99th Floor, gourmet cannabis edibles brand renowned for its upscale private dinner events. He is also a judge on the upcoming season of Vice's show Bong Appetit, a competition where high-end cuisine meets high-end cannabis.

"fresh&co was privileged to join forces with the distinguished Chef Trinidad to create an original, authentic, and inventive Cannabis menu that we believe our customers will enjoy," said Executive Chef Craig Rispoli. "By using wholesome ingredients for which fresh&co is known, we infused the finest CBD and Hemp into each dish. We are excited for our customers to try this special new menu."

About fresh&co

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2018, fresh&co was established to answer the consumer demand for healthier food options that are easily accessible, affordable, and approachable. fresh&co operates as a healthy fast-casual restaurant focused on serving a diverse chef-inspired menu that offers seasonal items, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options for breakfast, lunch and dinner using all locally sourced ingredients. After growing to 19 corporate locations, fresh&co launched its first franchising development deal, with the first opening in Westchester County, followed by an expansion in Southern Florida. For more information visit www.freshandco.com.

About 99th Floor

99th Floor is a chef- driven brand featuring Chef Miguel Trinidad, whose mission is to "destigmatize cannabis through the universal language of food". 99th floor's goal is to drive the Cannabis market upwards by utilizing Chef Miguel's background as a world-class chef to illustrate Cannabis food as a high end, craft product. 99th Floor's pop-up dinner series have been featured in The New Yorker, Coveteur, NY Mag's Grubstreet, and Thrillist.

