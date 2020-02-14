Zipps Liquor Expands to Oakwood, Texas

As part of its commitment to serve the Texas market, Zipps Liquor has opened its newest location in Oakwood, Texas. Since 1994, the company has been providing local communities with the largest selections of liquors, beer, and wine at the most competitive prices.

"Making sure that our stores are always stocked with the broadest selection of top-selling liquor, beer, and wines - including local favorites - at an affordable cost is intrinsic to the success of the brand," says Anuj Mittal, Director of Operations. "We look forward to continuing our expansion and becoming a dominant player in Texas."

The new liquor store in Oakwood, TX , will be located at 508 Broad St., Oakwood, TX 75855, and will be serving areas such as Palestine and Buffalo along with other nearby towns. Oakwood and its surrounding communities can expect weekend tastings and exclusive selections only available at Zipps Liquor, all part of the customer-first mantra that keeps Zipps at the top of consumers' lists for all-things liquor.

Zipps Liquor is also the area's most reliable and, competitive wholesale liquor distributor , able to supply local bars, restaurants, and businesses with the products they need at prices their businesses can afford. Zipps Liquor currently has locations throughout East Texas, including Bellville, Coldspring, Dayton, Hempstead, Navasota, Nacogdoches, Onalaska, Trinity, and Willis.





If you would like to know where to find a Zipps Liquor closest to you, please visit https://www.zippsliquor.com/locations/ for more information.