The Casamigas Cocktail Kit for National Tequila Day 7/24

This National Tequila Day on July 24, Casamigos has partnered with TheBar.Com to curate a custom, limited edition cocktail kit just in time for your plans to celebrate. The limited edition Casamigas cocktail bundle features the new Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila and includes ingredients to make Casamigas Spicy Jalapeño Margaritas, Casamigas Spicy Ranch Waters, as well as custom Casamigas swag!

The kit, which makes approximately 12 cocktails, comes with a bottle of Casamigas Jalapeño tequila, fresh ingredients batched together for easy pouring, a jigger for measuring out your cocktails, a Casamigas shaker and cups for perfecting your drinks, and a Casamigas beautiful turkish towel to use this summer. It is the ultimate party in a box, perfect for celebrating or gifting!

Cocktail Kits Available on:

Price: $119.00

*Delivery available via The Bar.com in: CA, TX, MA, NY, CT, NJ, IL, WA and DC.

The Casamigas Cocktail Kit box contains:

-One 750mL bottle of Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila

-Ingredients to make a Casamigas Spicy Jalapeño Margarita and a Casamigas Spicy Ranch Water

-One custom Casamigas branded cocktail shaker

-One Turkish towel and frosted cups

-One jigger to help you measure out each cocktail Instructions for how to mix your cocktail

-One 4 oz bottle of Cucumber Jalapeño Syrup

-One 4 oz bottle of Jalapeño Mint Syrup

-Seven Fever-Tree Club Soda Cans

-Twelve Limes

-One packet of 8 Dehydrated Lime Wheels Packet

-One packet of Tajin, Salt, Sugar Mix (2 TBSP)

-Recipe cards

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos

