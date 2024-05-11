The Bakery at Greywind and Milkbar Collaborate to Create Cookie Box

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There's an exciting new collaboration between the beloved pastry chef and Milk Bar founder, Cristina Tosi, and The Bakery at Greywind, the artisanal bakery and cafe adjacent to James Beard Award-winning chef Dan Kluger’s restaurant, Greywind. This limited edition cookie box marks the first of a longer standing chef collaboration series which will feature signature cookies from a guest chef alongside brand new cookies from the Bakery at Greywind team throughout the year.

The Bakery At Greywindis the newest addition to James Beard Award-winning chef Dan Kluger’s restaurant, Greywind, on the edge of Hudson Yards. Open daily for breakfast and lunch, The Bakery at Greywind is an all-day bakery offering a selection of freshly baked breads and pastries like Sourdough Croissants and Bacon Egg & Cheese, Bao Buns, and more. James Beard Award-winning chef Dan Kluger is a lifelong New Yorker, known for his local, market-driven cooking that celebrates the spirit of New York City. He spent years working under acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs like Danny Meyer and Tom Colicchio, and then as Executive Chef of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s ABC Kitchen.

Dan and Cristina will be teaming up in celebration of Mother’s Day to offer limited edition cookie boxes available for pick-up only at The Bakery at Greywind beginning Mother’s Day weekend, and running until 5/31. Partial proceeds will be donated to Cookies For Kids With Cancer, a charity that both Dan and Cristina work closely with.

The cookie boxes are priced at $21 and will include 6 cookies – 3 of Cristina’s beloved Greta Cookies (named after Cristina’s mom) which are a take on the classic sugar cookie with sprinkles, alongside 3 of Greywind Pastry Chef Jake Novick-Finder’s Chocolate & Currant Hamentashens. Cookie boxes are available for pick up + delivery now through 5/31, pre order link here.

For more information, visit thebakeryatgreywind.com.

Photo Credit: The Bakery at Greywind

Comments