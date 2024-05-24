Review: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER at STNJ-The Best in Musical Comedy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) kicks off its exciting 62nd season with the musical comedy, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder. This is the first musical produced by the Theatre in over a decade and it’s a definite wow! The show enjoys excellent direction with inventive touches by STNJ’s Artistic Director, Brian B. Crowe. It features a cast that is ideal to deliver the clever story with its fast paced action, captivating humor, and engaging musical numbers. We loved it from the opening scene to the curtain call.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder is based on the 1907 comic crime novel, “Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal” by Roy Horniman. The Book and Lyrics are by Robert L. Freedman with Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak. Freedman and Lutvak have given the tale a vibrant, fascinating life of its own. The show opened on Broadway in 2013, garnering four Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical.

The story is set in Edwardian era. Monty Navarro unexpectedly learns that he is eighth person in line to become the Earl of Highhurst from the arrogant and wealthy D’Ysquith family. Hoping to claim his birthright and impress the beautiful and coy, Sibella Hallward, Monty develops a dastardly set of schemes to eliminate his successors by murdering all of the would-be earls. His cunning plan could be foiled especially when he becomes romantically involved with Phoebe D’Ysquith. With a host of colorful characters and plenty of twists and turns, the show provides laugh out loud moments and scenes that will keep you wondering just what will happen next.

The STNJ’s cast is a veritable dream team with their superb acting and musical talents. The company includes Christopher Sutton who comically plays all eight of the ill-fated D'Ysquith heirs without missing a beat. His ever-changing, distinctive characterizations are amazing. Miles Jacoby impeccably portrays the unassuming yet sinister character, Monty Navarro. They are joined by Lauren Cohn as quirky Miss Shingle; Eryn LeCroy as Phoebe D'Ysquith; and Claire Leyden as Sibella Hallward. The troupe is rounded out by Javier Alfonso Castellanos, Bobby Cook Gallagher, Francesca Mehrotra, James Conrad Smith, Kayla Ryan Walsh, and Katie Zaffrann.

The musical score makes A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder shine bright on the Madison stage. Musical numbers are wonderfully performed. Some of our favorites include “You’re a D’Ysquith” by Miss Shingle and Monty; “I Don’t Understand the Poor” by Lord Adalbert; “Poor Monty” by Sibilla and Wedding Guests; “Inside Out” by Phoebe and Monte; “The Last One You’d Expect” by Company; “Why Are All the D’Yswuiths Dying?” by Mourners; “I’ve Decided to Marry You” by Phoebe, Sibella and Monty; “Looking Down the Barrel of a Gun” by Lord Adalbert and Servants; and the grand “Finale” number by the Company.

The live musical accompaniment is delightful with musical direction by Doug Oberhamer. Oberhamer is the pianist and conductor. He is joined by Dave Anthony on percussion; Anthony Rodriguez on oboe, clarinet and bass clarinet; Olivia Pidi on Trumpet and Flugelhorn; and Dave Greco on acoustic bass.

We applaud the Creative Team for doing a great job of setting the perfect mood for the show. The Team includes set design by Dick Block; costume design by Austin Blake Conlee; lighting design by Matt Weisgable; sound design by Steve Beckel; and choreography by Jeffrey Marc Alkins. Julie Foh is the dialect consultant and Carolyn Fast serves as Production Stage Manager.

Find out what everyone is raving about. Once you see A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, we are sure you will be recommending it to your friends and family as highly as we are. Make plans for to see the best in musical comedy and get your tickets!

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder will be performed through June 9th at F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, NJ. Single tickets and subscription packages are now available for purchase. Call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit www.ShakespeareNJ.org.

Get to know all that is happening at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey this season with programs for all ages and theatrical interests. They include Revelry-A Summer Soiree & Gala Concert; the Led Us Your Ears-Play Reading Series; Something Merry This Way Comes for the holidays in December; Behind the Scenes Tours at the Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory and The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre; The Shakespeare Book Club; Classics for Kids; and Summer Shakespeare for aspiring student actors.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

