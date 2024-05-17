BLUE MOON Launches Limited-Edition Boozy Ice Cream

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blue Moon Brewing Co. is stepping up to the plate this baseball season with its partnership with Rawlings, the number-one baseball brand worldwide and creator of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®. To celebrate the best in beer and baseball coming together, the duo has reinvented an iconic ballpark dessert, ice cream served in a mini Blue Moon x Rawlings helmet, with a boozy twist.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and nothing says summer like ice cream and baseball, so Blue Moon is partnering with Rawlings to introduce Blue Moon Home Run Twist, the boozy ice cream that clocks in at two percent ABV and combines the bright and citrusy flavor of Blue Moon’s iconic Valencia Orange peel with a deliciously rich Madagascar Vanilla. Blue Moon Home Run Twist is crafted in collaboration with the premier alcohol-infused ice cream maker, Hardscoop. At checkout, consumers have the option of pairing their pints with game-day favorites like peanuts and caramel corn, giving them a taste of the ballpark by topping off their mini helmets at home.

“Blue Moon is brightening this baseball season by giving fans a chance to experience the joy of ice cream in a helmet at home for fans 21+,” said Courtney Benedict, VP of Marketing, Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors. “Rawlings is the perfect partner for us to bring this to life since Rawlings and Blue Moon have deep baseball roots creating the opportunity to bring the best in baseball and the best in beer together just in time for the summer season.”

Blue Moon has always been a home run for baseball fans both at the park and at home, making it the perfect teammate for Rawlings, the leading brand in baseball since 1887. This partnership is part of Blue Moon’s new Made Brighter platform, highlighting how craft beer is able to brighten everyday beer occasions, including those at the ballpark. The campaign highlights the signature brightness of the beloved Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale known for its Valencia Orange peel and Coriander, which are flavors found in a pint of Blue Moon Home Run Twist.

To pay homage to summer days at the ballpark, each pint comes equipped with a limited-edition Blue Moon x Rawlings mini helmet to give each consumer the same feeling they’d get in the stands, even if they’re watching the game at home. “Partnering with Blue Moon for the summer baseball season made sense for Rawlings knowing the craft beer’s history and love for baseball,” said Mark Kraemer, Director of Sports Marketing at Rawlings. “Rawlings has been specializing in helmets for decades and we’re excited to create the nostalgia of ice cream in a mini helmet at a summer baseball game without even leaving their homes. ”

Delivered right to 21+ consumers’ doors, this delicious boozy dessert will bring nostalgic ballpark flavors to consumers for Memorial Day weekend while they cheer on their favorite teams at BBQs or at home.

“We have one simple mission at Hardscoop, combining alcohol with ice cream, and making it taste great,” said Jason Kirby, president of Hardscoop. “We had a great time working with Blue Moon to match the sweet and citrusy flavor of their iconic Valencia Orange peel, and we think we nailed that with Blue Moon Home Run Twist”

The limited-edition Blue Moon Home Run Twist ice cream is sold in a 2-pack for $49 (dry ice shipping included) and will be available starting May 17 and May 23 via www.hardscoop.com/bluemoonhomeruntwist for online delivery for 21+ consumers only, while supplies last.

Photo Credit: Blue Moon Brewing Co.

