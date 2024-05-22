TWO CHICKS Debuts Two Refreshing New RTD Flavors

Two Chicks cocktails, well-known as a high-profile player in the premium ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktail category, is betting big on melon this year, with the springtime launch of two refreshing new flavors that are perfect for the warm weather months ahead.

Women-owned and -operated Two Chicks is one of the only RTD companies to offer cocktails in four major spirit categories: vodka, gin, tequila, and whiskey. All Two Chicks cocktails are sparkling, blending premium spirits with all-natural fruit and botanicals. Two Chicks cocktails are also gluten free, vegan friendly, low alcohol (5% ABV) and 140-180 calories per 12-oz. can. Carbonation stems from the addition of CO2, rather than seltzer or soda, so as not to dilute flavors.

The newest Two Chicks' flavors are "Sparkling Watermelon Breeze," a Vodka, Watermelon & Lime Cocktail and their "Sparkling Melon Drop," the Vodka, Honeydew & Lime Cocktail.

This increases Two Chicks’ existing range from eight flavors to ten. Each flavor is available in 4-packs (4 x 12-oz/355 ml cans) for an SRP of $13. Also, this spring, Two Chicks is introducing two new eight-can variety packs (SRP $25) showcasing two cans each of four different flavors. All are vodka-based.

The Two Chicks Vodka Variety 8-Pack incluces CuTea (peach, cucumber tea, thyme); Lemon Strawberry Kiss (lemon, strawberry, basil); Vodka Fizz (elderflower, pear); and Cranberry Tartini (cranberry, lime).

The Two Chicks Craft Cocktail Variety 8-Pack includes Melon Drop (honeydew, lime); Vodka Fizz (elderflower, pear); Lemon Strawberry Kiss (lemon, strawberry, basil); and Watermelon Breeze (watermelon, lime).

Pack your picnic, enjoy a beach day or get ready for the next group gathering. Two Chicks is the RTD that is a must for all the great times ahead.

Two Chicks sparkling cocktails are available in 46 states, plus Washington, DC. For more information and to learn where to purchase, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Kate Corcoran