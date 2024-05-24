Ramón Bilbao for Fresh, Elegant Wines from Rioja

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







People often associate the Rioja wines with bold, oaky reds. However, in the sun-drenched vineyards of Ramón Bilbao , tradition dances with innovation, leading to a reinterpretation of the region’s wines with a fresh and contemporary twist.

For over 100 years, Ramón Bilbao has consistently explored new heights fueled by extreme curiosity and a thirst for excellent Spansh wines. Within this winery’s walls, Winemaker Rodolfo Bastida has revitalized classic Riojas to craft fresh, fruit-forward and balanced wines that do not hide behind an excess of oaky characteristics.

﻿

Rodolfo and his team have crafted this new Riojian style by following 9 principles , such as growing grapes at a higher altitude and implementing a racking system more respectful of the wine; growing at a higher altitude to produce fresh, elegant wines; and seeing with terroir eyes, understanding vineyards to produce singular wines.

Our readers will like that these luscious wines are accessible and are proven to be crowd pleasers, just right for the season ahead when family and friends gather. Here are two outstanding examples of wines by Ramón Bilbao.

Ramón Bilbao Reserva 2016 (SRP: $27) - This ruby-red wine, mainly crafted from Tempranillo grapes with a 10% blend of Graciano and Mazuelo, hails from 40-year-old vines nestled in Rioja Alta's sub-region. Bursting with the lively essence of red and black fruits, like juicy raspberries and plump blackberries, it promises a refreshing sip. On the nose, hints of vanilla, tobacco leaf, biscuit, and cinnamon. Aged to perfection, its medium-bodied profile offers a smooth, revitalizing experience, complemented by a touch of modern elegance. (SRP: $27) - This ruby-red wine, mainly crafted from Tempranillo grapes with a 10% blend of Graciano and Mazuelo, hails from 40-year-old vines nestled in Rioja Alta's sub-region. Bursting with the lively essence of red and black fruits, like juicy raspberries and plump blackberries, it promises a refreshing sip. On the nose, hints of vanilla, tobacco leaf, biscuit, and cinnamon. Aged to perfection, its medium-bodied profile offers a smooth, revitalizing experience, complemented by a touch of modern elegance.

Ramón Bilbao Gran Reserva 2015 (SRP: $37) - If the Reserva is a sparkling Ruby, then the Gran Reserva shines as a deep garnet. Crafted primarily from 90% Tempranillo, with a dash of Graciano (7%) and Mazuelo (3%), it explodes with robust flavors of ripe cherries and luscious blackcurrants. Hints of vanilla, chocolate, and coconut dance on the senses, adding a touch of luxurious modernity. After 48 months in the bottle, this beautiful wine keeps its refreshing acidity while embracing velvety tannins that caress the palate, leaving a smooth, enduring impression.

To learn more about Ramón Bilbao wines, please visit their website HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ramón Bilbao

Comments