By: May. 24, 2024
BLACKBARN in NoMad Launches Meal Deal
BLACKBARN, the American farm-to-table restaurant in NoMad is launching a new $29 meal deal. Redeemable within its front Tavern dining room with its massive front window with direct views of the top of Madison Square Park, the $29 deal includes one classic cocktail, like an Aperol Spritz or Old Fashioned, and an entrée.

Delectable options from its Spring/Summer 2024 menu created by Chef/Owner John Doherty in collaboration with Chef Brian Fowler, some of the standout entrée options featured as part of this deal include Shrimp & Tagliolini Pasta with preserved tomatoes, basil, shaved ricotta; Black Mission Fig Sourdough Pizza with Mangalitsa, spicy coppa, caramelized onions, cheese fondue, arugula topped with truffle oil; Grilled Branzino and its signature BLACKBARN Burger with bbq sauce, bacon, roasted tomato, cheddar, jalapeno, parmesan fries. 

In addition to the tavern's $29 deal, BLACKBARN has a weekday happy hour with $12 classic cocktails, $9 wine, $6 draft beer and half off its Tavern Snacks section of the menu. Delectable snack options include Crispy Chicken Wings with Chef Fowler's signature hot sauce, Truffle Mac & Cheese Croquettes, Mangalitsa Charcuterie & Cheese and Shishito Peppers. 

BLACKBARN is located at 19 East 26th Street, New York, NY 10010. For more information, visit HERE and call 212.265.5959.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BLACKBARN

 



