BEDSIDE READING® Memorial Weekend Beach Books Kick Off Summer

Bedside Reading® returns to the Hamptons, kicking off the 2024 beach season with a full line-up of best-selling authors, fan favorites and new indie authors as well as the much anticipated Bedside Reading Magazine featuring page after page of recommended summer reads. A new hotel partner, Capri Southampton, has joined the program.

Starting Thursday, May 23 through Memorial Day, Monday, May 27th, the luxury hotel amenity that places a wide variety of complimentary books by the bedsides in the Hamptons and in lobbies and poolside in luxury hotels and boutique properties throughout the US is offering guests a robust collection of complimentary fiction, historical fiction, world history, women’s fiction, thrillers, and children’s books from the program’s participating authors.

Founded in 2017, Bedside Reading® provides bestselling books in the Hamptons and luxury hotels internationally and partners with leading publishers, independent publishers, and authors. The company's mission is to help authors build their fanbase by connecting their books to readers and providing hotel guests the opportunity to unplug and delve into the world of words at some of the world’s most sought-after destinations. It now partners with Vivant, an east coast luxury lifestyle magazine covering food, travel, style, health, and more, with “Page-Turners” a book recommendation column, as well as providing recommendations to Gothamology and Resident Magazine, by Bedside Reading’s founder, Jane Ubell-Meyer.

“We are happy to welcome our newest hotel partner, the Capri Southampton, to our Bedside Reading Hamptons family,” said Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder of Bedside Reading. “And we are especially excited to kick off the summer beach reading season with many high-profile and talented indie authors in the program. Readers will have a hard time putting these books down!”

Memorial Day Weekend Books

Daughter of a Promise by Jeanne McWilliams Blasberg (Fiction)

Max’s War by Libby Fischer Hellmann (Historical Fiction)

Age of Revolutions by Fareed Zakaria (World History)

Night Buddies Go Sky High by Sands Hetherington (Children’s)

Scape Ghost by Nanci LaGarenne (Historical Fiction)

The Guest by Emma Cline (Thriller)

The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Women’s Fiction)

For more information go to BEDSIDE READING. To see the current Bedside Reading Digital book selections go click HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bedside Reading®

