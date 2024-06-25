TOPO CHICO Presents Stayman Islands for Fans

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is partnering with Airstream to give drink lovers the ultimate summer vacation experience stocked with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, all without ever leaving home.

Welcome to the Stayman Islands, the ultimate no-travel travel destination, perfectly paired with your favorite hard seltzer!

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and Airstream are transforming fans’ yards into the perfect vacation destination for 3 days and 2 nights so you can have the vacay without all the stressful planning, packing and paying.

The Stayman Islands includes all the best parts of vacation right at home like:

-The transformation of your yard into an oasis, complete with genuine sun-drenched sand for your toes to bury into, a full lounge area of plush recliners and a selection of the best beach reads​

-A top-notch culinary experience including a chef-curated dinner perfectly paired with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and an ongoing selection of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and snacks all vacay long to rival the best mini bars

-A private Airstream right in your backyard for two-nights, so there’s no need to book a place to stay. (Sorry it’s only temporary, we’ll need it back for our own Stayman Island experience.)

-A hassle-free itinerary with all the perks of the best resorts, including a spa package and an evening of live musical entertainment.

Fans can apply for their own Stayman Islands experience at www.staymanislands.topochicohardseltzerusa.com now through July 8.

Learn more about Topo Chico Hard Seltzer HERE.

Photo Credit: Topo Chico



