TIMES SQUARE EDITION Presents

The immersive nouveau circus show, "Moonrise," has been reimagined from its original form for Paradise Club at The Times Square EDITION for a limited run this summer and early fall.

The show, powered by the creative mind and captivating talent of renowned acrobatic artist Lara Jacobs Rigolo, is rooted in tradition and homage to the 13 ancient moon goddesses, interpreted as a mesmerizing performance that blends bespoke acts of dance, aerial artistry, acrobatics, vocals and visual poetry. It’s one example of many that reinforce Paradise Club as a coveted venue for experiential entertainment and unmatched nightlife.

The complete experience invites guests to indulge in an exclusive multi-course dinner-show menu curated by Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser, who helms the culinary program at the property. The menu plays on seasonal themes, each dish complemented by artfully crafted cocktails inspired by the essence of each moon goddess.

The doors will close promptly at 8:15pm, we strongly encourage arrival by 8pm to experience all elements of Moonrise. This is a 21+ event with a valid ID.

TICKET OPTIONS:



Salome

Experience: Round Banquette Seating (5-7 guests). Includes culinary experience.

7pm-7:45pm arrival | $195 per guest, includes multi-course dinner-show menu

Amazone

Experience: Four-Top Table

7pm-7:45pm arrival | $195 per guest, includes multi-course dinner-show menu



Medusa

Experience: General Admission - Single Seats

7:45pm-8:15pm arrival | $110 per guest, $50 drink minimum per guest

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

Photo Credit: Provided by Times Square EDITION

