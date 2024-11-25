TIANYU LIGHTS FESTIVAL Makes NYC Debut-Tickets on Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prepare to be whisked away on a magical adventure as "Tianyu Lights Festival" makes its highly anticipated debut in New York City this holiday season. Set against the iconic backdrop of Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, this enchanting festival promises a spectacular blend of traditional lantern-making artistry and modern technology from November 29, 2024, to January 19, 2025.

This year’s festival features an immersive experience, Koda's Adventure, promising to delight both tourists visiting New York City this holiday season and the local community. Join 7-year-old Koda as he recounts his thrilling journey through the Amazon rainforest. Guests will enjoy a captivating array of light sculptures and interactive installations that bring Koda’s adventurous memories and imagination to life. The experience includes opportunities to uncover clues, engage in interactive games, and win exciting prizes.

To bring this experience to life, a talented team of Chinese lantern artisans and video game designers have meticulously crafted each installation using steel, LED lights, and a rich palette of vibrant fabrics. Their goal is to create a truly immersive, live gaming environment that captivates and engages visitors of all ages. By blending traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology, Tianyu Lights Festival will deliver an unforgettable experience that combines the magic of lantern artistry with the excitement of interactive gaming.

The festival will host a variety of exciting themed nights tailored to engage audiences across the community. On December 18th, 2024, New Yorkers can bring their pets to "Twinkle Tails Night" where they’ll enjoy locally crafted treats and souvenirs for both dogs and cats while taking in the festival's illuminating lights alongside their furry friends. Tianyu Lights Festival is also partnering with North Shore Animal League America so anyone adopting an animal from the shelter between October and December will receive a pair of tickets to the festival!

“We are thrilled to bring the Tianyu Lights Festival to New York City for the first time,” said Huiyuan Liu, Organizer of Tianyu Lights Festival. “Our themed night Twinkle Tails Night offer unique experiences that will connect the community and give locals a chance to enjoy this one-of-a-kind lantern festival in the heart of the greatest city in the world!”

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this magical holiday experience, complete with breathtaking lights and interactive fun, right outside Citi Field, from November 29, 2024, to January 19, 2025. The Festival will be open daily from 5 PM to 10 PM, with the last entry at 9 PM. The festival will be closed on December 9, December 16, December 20, January 6, and January 13. Tickets start at $22. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://tianyuculture.us/nyc/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc.

Comments