THE STANDARD GRILL 15-Year Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There is no shortage of fabulous restaurants in NYC. It seems like every day a hot new restaurant opens. The reality, however, is that around 80 percent of restaurants fail within the first five years of opening, according to Business Insider.

The Standard Grill is proud to make up the top 20% of NYC restaurants withstanding the test of time and this June will be celebrating its 15th anniversary. In a city where restaurant turnover is prevalent, it’s important to celebrate those that have managed to survive and thrive, growing with the evolving city.

Over the years, The Standard Grill has become the go-to spot for New Yorkers NYC’s top tastemakers, welcoming celebrities such as Anna Wintour, Michael B. Jordan, Megan Thee Stallion, Jill Scott, Miranda Kirr, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Additionally, the OG chef who opened The Standard Grill, Executive Chef Dan Silverman also returned last year to The Standard Grill. Chef Dan is well-known for his famous Million Dollar Chicken, which continues to be a favorite on the menu. He has a wealth of knowledge and is happy to speak on the ever-evolving menu at The Standard Grill.

The Standard Grill has been offering a special prix-fixe menu as am anniversary celebration for $75 available all June long. Menu highlights include all-time guest favorites from the past 15 years including: Steak Tartare A-Go-Go, Snow Pea Radish Salad, Million Dollar Roast Chicken for Two, The Deal Closer for Two, and more.

The Standard Grill is located at 848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014. For more information, visit https://www.thestandardgrill.com/ and call (212) 645-4100.

Photo Credit: Emma Fishman

Comments