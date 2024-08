Seaport Kids X Summer Bash on Saturday 8/17-A Free Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Summer crafts. Balloon twisting. Water sprinklers and basketball entertainment. The sky’s the limit at the Seaport Kids x Summer Bash . Perfect for fun summer things for families and kids happening at the Seaport NYC on Saturday, August 17th at 11 am.

NYC neighborhood kids can have 2 hours of unleashed creativity and interactive fun. Bring bathing suits for water play, and your imagination for summer beach crafts and a LEGO table. Overlooking the East River surrounded by laughter, colorful games and bubbles, cheerful music, and kids’ joy, we couldn’t imagine a better day!

Seaport Kids x Summer Bash on Saturday, August 17th will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The location is 89 South Stret, New York, NY 10038. Follow the Eventbrite link HERE

Photo Credit: Mike Szpot

Comments