1
Seaport Kids X Summer Bash on Saturday 8/17-A Free Event
Summer crafts. Balloon twisting. Water sprinklers and basketball entertainment. The sky’s the limit at the Seaport Kids x Summer Bash. Perfect for fun summer things for families and kids happening at the Seaport NYC on Friday August 17th at 11 AM.
2
Paris 2024 and PROSECCO-Perfect Together
Paris 2024 is now in full swing and there is no better way to enjoy the exciting array of events than toasting with an exclusive selection of award-winning Prosecco DOC wines.
3
4
DOGWOOD CAFE Brunch Pop-up
Dogwood Cafe is the new pop-up cafe concept from Figure Eight, the New-American-Chinese restaurant in the West Village that celebrates the culture and culinary richness of the Lower-Atlantic coast through a Chinese-American lens.