News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Seaport Kids X Summer Bash on Saturday 8/17-A Free Event

Seaport Kids X Summer Bash

By: Aug. 07, 2024
Seaport Kids X Summer Bash on Saturday 8/17-A Free Event Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Summer crafts. Balloon twisting. Water sprinklers and basketball entertainment. The sky’s the limit at the Seaport Kids x Summer BashPerfect for fun summer things for families and kids happening at the Seaport NYC on  Saturday, August 17th at 11 am.

NYC neighborhood kids can have 2 hours of unleashed creativity and interactive fun. Bring bathing suits for water play, and your imagination for summer beach crafts and a LEGO table. Overlooking the East River surrounded by laughter, colorful games and bubbles, cheerful music, and kids’ joy, we couldn’t imagine a better day! 

LATEST NEWS

CHILLABLE REDS - Two Outstanding Wines to Savor for Summer Sips
Seaport Kids X Summer Bash on Saturday 8/17-A Free Event
DOGWOOD CAFE Brunch Pop-up
Review: KRAAM-A Wonderful New Thai Restaurant in NoMad
Seaport Kids x Summer Bash on Saturday, August 17th will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.  The location is 89 South Stret, New York, NY  10038.  Follow the Eventbrite link HERE
 
Photo Credit: Mike Szpot


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos