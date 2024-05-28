STAYCATION in NYC-Make Your Plans

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plan to stay in the city and enjoy some of the special attractions and eateries that are available. There's nothing better than a "staycation" with fun and food so close to home.

Luna Park in Coney Island – The iconic Luna Park in Coney Island is officially open daily starting Memorial Day Weekend, and Coney Island Beach is officially open for the season! Luna Park opened a brand-new go-kart attraction Electric Eden Raceway Friday on May 24th. Be one of the riders of NYC’s first sustainable electric-powered go-karts, enjoy thrilling coasters like the Thunderbolt and the legendary Cyclone, family-friendly rides Tony’s Express coaster and Leti’s Treasure log flume, a variety of carnival style games, and a range of dining options along the boardwalk.

Empire State Building - Pick any summer day and take advantage of the scenes that can only be appreciated when you are at the top of the Empire State Building. Not only are there wrap around views at the iconic building, but great exhibits for all to enjoy.

Gilligans - In the heart of SoHo is Gilligans, a tropical sanctuary that meets a stylish beach bar. The venue offers a salve for summer in the city. Guests are invited to dock here for ingredient-driven dishes including seafood sourced from the best fishermen on Long Island. Chill out with the infamous Frozen Watermelon Margarita or try their new Frozen Limoncello Pina-colada. Gilligan's is the ultimate sign of summertime.

La Barca Cantina – In addition to its popular Sunday Brunch Cruise, La Barca Cantina, NYC’s only floating Mexican restaurant, will be offering a brunch cruise on Memorial Day, Monday, 5/27 at 12:30pm. The all-inclusive pre-fixe $99 ticket includes an all-you-can-eat Mexican and American brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas and bellinis. Enjoy the day off and take in the sights of NYC during this specialty brunch offering!

The Beast - Splashy action is yours on The BEAST as the popular boat ride kicks off the season. Brace for a wild ride down the Hudson River, from Pier 83 to the Statue of Liberty, with plenty of twists and turns. Cruises depart every hour between 11:00am – 6:00pm, six days a week (closed on Mondays), and tickets start at $32 for adults and $25 for children for 30-minute adventurous rides.

NOFLEX NYC - This exciting new concept was born in Seoul. NOFLEX NYC is by Next Dining Hospitality, a leading Korean-based hospitality group that owns and operates over 25 restaurant concepts from fine dining to avant-garde speakeasies. The NOFLEX NYC experience is an immersive new media art lounge and restaurant with a maximalist interior, designed by ODD33, to mirror Seoul’s vibrant nightlife.

North River Lobster Company – North River Lobster Company, NYC’s only floating lobster and seafood restaurant, is open all Memorial Day Weekend long with sailings Friday – Sunday at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm, and 7pm. With a variety of lobster rolls including the cold Maine Lobster Roll, warm, buttery Connecticut Roll, and the world’s biggest lobster roll, and the 28-inch Shelley Roll as well as a variety of raw bar options and signature cocktails, there’s nothing that screams the kickoff to summer more than seafood on a boat!



Urban Cove Society & Kitchen - Warm weather invites a visit to South Street Seaport. There's a fresh, new restaurant concept at 33 Seaport Hotel New York, Urban Cove Society & Kitchen. This charming new eatery will feature an approachable yet gourmet menu combining the flavors of modern American and global cuisines, paying homage to the rich tapestry of cultures that define New York City and the historic Seaport district.

Chamber Magic – Consistently reviewed as one of the city’s best kept insider entertainment secrets and must-see theatrical events, Chamber Magic has become a regular hot spot for hundreds of celebrities, billionaires, and royals alike. The 90-minute show, hosted by the ‘Millionaires’ Magician’, Steve Cohen, transports guests back to a simpler time for a refreshing, elegant unparalleled evening of entertainment perfect for locals looking for a date night activity or guests of the city.

INTER - Soho’s must-see destination for interactive art experiences, encompassing futuristic and generative outposts that push the boundaries of art, experience, and self-discovery. Boasting two floors of over ten exhibits, INTER frequently partners with artists, engineers, and technologists to create spaces where guests can “lose” themselves in discovery. From floor-to-ceiling mirrored kaleidoscope chambers to interactive floors to the upcoming woven 400 sq. ft. display, INTER has an exhibit for everyone.

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises – Circle Line, the most iconic sightseeing tour in NYC, offers three popular daily cruises. Their Best of NYC Cruise, Landmarks Cruise, and Harbor Lights Cruise provide the perfect experience to enjoy views of the New York skyline from the water while enjoying light bites and cocktails. And check out the special cruises that are a part of the Circle Line schedule.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Luna Park

