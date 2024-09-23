SALT & STRAW Opens First New York Shop on the Upper West Side

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beloved ice cream brand Salt & Straw, co-founded by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek and renowned for its innovative artisan flavors, opens its highly anticipated, first ever scoop shop in New York City on the Upper West Side at 360 Amsterdam Ave, at the corner of West 77th Street.

Salt & Straw enters New York having firmly established itself as one of the most popular ice cream shops in America, led by award-winning chef and co-founder Tyler Malek (who has been featured as one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs). Salt & Straw also offers monthly rotating menus that reflect culinary trends, seasonality of ingredients, and relevant cultural moments. In addition to serving its classics like Double Fold Vanilla and Sea Salt Caramel Ribbons as well as its famous monthly rotating flavor series, the new scoop shop will also unveil a special menu of flavors exclusively available in New York, and created in collaboration with some of the city’s most iconic culinary institutions, including Breads Bakery, PopUp Bagels, and more.

"Since founding Salt & Straw over 12 years ago, we’ve used ice cream as a platform for telling stories of artisans, culinary movements, and meaningful social causes, and along the way have been fortunate enough to build some great relationships in NYC, including with our partner and key advisor, Danny Meyer and the Enlightened Hospitality Investments team,” said Kim Malek. “Our Upper West Side location embodies the sense of community that’s been so fundamental to us and stays true to our roots of a gathering space where you can come with your loved ones and run into friends and neighbors.”

Along with 11 of Salt & Straw’s classic flavors such as Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Honey Lavender, and Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper, Tyler has created an exclusive-to-NYC opening menu featuring collaborations with numerous iconic partners who are baking, boiling and brewing some of the most popular treats across all five boroughs:

Cinnamon Raisin Bagels & Schmear - Made in collaboration with the buzzy, innovative PopUp Bagels, this flavor transforms the classic New York bagel into a salted sweet cream ice cream mixed in with cinnamon raisin bagels that are chopped and candied, creating a crunchy crème brulée shell, with cinnamon-spiked cream cheese ribbons throughout.

Chocolate Babka with Hazelnut Fudge - The flavor features a salted sweet cream ice cream base mixed in with diced loaves of award-winning Breads Bakery’s famous babka, with homemade hazelnut fudge and chocolate stracciatella ripple.

Pastrami on Rye - This savory and sweet flavor features a butterscotch ice cream base that is infused with a housemade pastrami sourced from the world famous Carnegie Deli, a mustard custard swirl and toasted rye crumble.

Pistachio & Ricotta Cannoli - A reimagined take on Little Italy’s most popular dessert, pistachio ice cream is laced with indulgent whipped ricotta ribbons, and studded with cannoli shells dusted with cinnamon and sugar and candied pistachios.

Merlot-Aged Sour with Chocolate Figs - Made in collaboration with local brewery Grimm Artisanal Ales (named New York State Brewery of the Year for three years in a row), the cherry-forward hoppy sherbet features complex flavors of the broken dawn sour and is rippled with dark chocolate Italian fudge, creating a malty sweet finish.

Through the end of September, pints of the Apple Series will also be available, which showcases the bounty of autumn and captures the seasonal fruit in five unique flavors, including Apple Pie vs. Pumpkin Pie; Apple Cider Donuts; Finnriver’s Black Currant Apple Cider; Green Apple Wasabi Sorbet and Caramel Apple Sherbet.

The warm welcoming space, in the heart of the Upper West Side, features a mural by Brooklyn-based artist and wallpaper designer Dan Funderburgh, combining architectural details and street textures of New York City along with Salt & Straw’s waffle cones. Guests line up along the beautiful case of flavors to order their ice cream, have the opportunity to try unlimited samples, so they can taste the full array of flavors, and experience the story-telling aspect of the brand to learn about new ingredients or partners.

The Upper West Side shop will be open from 11 AM - 12 AM. For more information, visit www.saltandstraw.com and follow @saltandstraw.

Photo Credit: Noah Fecks

