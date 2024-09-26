Review: PSARAKI in Brooklyn-Fine Greek Dining and Wonderful Atmosphere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Your next visit to the Williamsburg, Brooklyn waterfront just got better! Psaraki, the traditional urban Greek restaurant opened in July and guests absolutely love the food, drink, atmosphere, great service and total vibe. Have your camera ready to share pics of your great meal experience on social media.

Psaraki is the brainchild of the talented hospitality veteran, James Poloumbis. He had an inspired vision for the restaurant, and it is extraordinary. The modern interior with its special touches transports you to a seaside taverna on a Greek isle. A focal point in the dining room is an open kitchen featuring its custom wood-burning oven.

With a sweeping view from every seat in the house, you can gaze at the beautiful waterfront as the evening sun is sets and the lights of the city glisten. And in the nice weather, guests can enjoy outdoor dining on the spacious terrace.

We love that the wine list reflects many delightful and well-crafted Greek wines along with a fabulous cocktail menu with offerings such as the Santorini Margarita or the Sea Paloma. It’s easy to pair a selection from the beverage menu with your food. The welcoming bar invites you to stop by anytime for drinks.

Fans of the Mediterranean diet have found a home. The food is not only delicious, but carefully prepared using the freshest, healthiest ingredients seasoned to perfection. The menu has sharable items that are ideal for your table. Whether you are having a group dinner or an intimate meal for two, the selections are sure to please. There are items to please every taste, style and dietary preference.

Start off your meal experience with Mezze selections. Savor sharable appetizers such as Psaraki Fish Chips, Calamari, Pan-Seared Scallops, Stuffed Meatballs, Spanakopita, and an array of delicious Greek Spreads served with pita. Dinner can also begin with a Raw and Cold Bar that includes East and West Coast Oysters, Crudo, and the beautifully presented Seafood Tower full of succulent favorites. Or consider one of the salad selections from The Garden.

The main courses are split into “Land & Sea.” Psaraki means “little fish” in Greek and we guarantee you will be delighted by the seafood entrees on the menu. Customer favorites include the Wood Grilled King Prawns paired with saffron rice and an olive oil and lemon sauce. The Fish Kebabs are made with moist white fish, Greek greens herbs and an almond scordalia. Guests return again and again for the flaky moist Branzino and the delectable Lobster Pasta with cherry tomatoes and scallions. Tempting meat dishes include the Filet Mignon Soulvaki, grilled Lamb Chops, and Roasted Chicken. Complement your meal with savory sides that include Grilled Vegetables, Roasted Lemon Potatoes or Horta.

The restaurant's signature offering is the Fisherman’s Table Experience. For $74 guests can enjoy a sampling of classic Greek dishes and a selection of Greek island favorites. The participation of the entire table is required for this special dinner experience.

You’ll definitely want to linger a little longer to enjoy the wonderful atmosphere and enjoy a luscious dessert such as Baklava along with a cup of coffee or fine tea. Psaraki is a sophisticated, inviting restaurant that is sure to please. It will bring you a sense of relaxation while you indulge in some of the finest Greek fare that the city has to offer.

Psaraki is located next to Domino Park in South Williamsburg. It’s easy to get to from Midtown Manhattan and Wall Street with the NYC Ferry just steps away from the restaurant. The address is 420 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249. For more information, menus and hours of operation, visit HERE and call 212.205.5035. Follow Psaraki on Instagram @psarakinyc

Photo Credit: Oleg March

