Review: KRAAM-A Wonderful New Thai Restaurant in NoMad

KRAAM, the new modern Thai restaurant in NoMad, is the spot you’ve been searching for. The menu features delicious Thai dishes with creative twists, traditional menu items, and a very well-curated beverage menu. The venue. on 5th Avenue in the heart of NoMad, has a welcoming yet elegant atmosphere and excellent service that make it a standout in NYC.

KRAAM is by Owner, Pongsathorn Thinnuch. He and his team of Thai cooks develop their recipes using a premium selection of local seafood, meat, and vegetables. Guided by the seasons, the menu features dishes that are designed for sharing, all beautifully presented on an eclectic array of plateware. The restaurant’s distinctive name comes from the Thai word "Kraam" meaning indigo or organic dye. This word signifies both craft and wisdom handed down through generations.

Start your dining experience with one of KRAAM’s unique, Asian-inspired cocktails. Don’t miss the Plum Martini, shaken with Sake, Soju, plum wine, and plum bitters. Another house favorite is the Guava Lychee Bellini, a balanced blend of guava, lychee, elderflower and Cremant. Refreshing Mocktails include their Green Bangkok made with Ume plum, ginger, lime, ginger ale or the Purple Phuket, concord grape, rose syrup, lychee, lemon, and seltzer. The international wine list offers sparkling, white, rose, and red wines by the glass or the bottle. Beers from Thailand include Singha Lager and Leo Lager from Thailand.

There are dishes to suit every taste, style and dietary preference. Kick off your meal with a starter or salad. Shishito peppers or the fried okra are great table shares. The Tofu Prik Klue is a delectable appetizer with wok fried crispy tofu, served with crispy garlic, Thai chili and scallion. It’s soft shell crab season and KRAAM prepares them perfectly. The Crispy Soft Shell Crab & Green Apple Salad is a top starter with sliced green apple and tossed with a sweet and spicy tamarind sauce, watermelon radish, cashew nut, mint and chili. You won’t find another salad quite like it!

When you move on to entrees, there are many inviting choices that include Rice and Noodles, Vegetarian, Meat, Seafood, and Fish. For those who savor tender beef, the Black Pepper Ribeye is ideal with stir-fried ribeye beef, young peppercorn, scallion, and onion. Guests return again and again for the Kang Som. This crispy butterflied branzino filet has a Thai spicy and sour curry and is served with seasonal vegetables.

Are you a fan of Thai noodles? The Pad Thai is a favorite with a choice of tofu, chicken or shrimp. The noodles are wok-fried with tamarind sauce, peanut, egg, beansprouts, and chive. If you like a wider noodle, the Pad See Eew is a wonderful choice served with your choice of protein, Chinese broccoli, and egg. You may want to order some sides for the table include Pak Kati, an array of steamed market vegetables drizzled with coconut cream, and Pad Eggplant with miso, chili, garlic, and basil.

Be sure to save a little room for dessert. It’s a sweet finish to an unforgettable meal. The Sweet Mango & Coconut Sticky Rice is a favorite with homemade sweet coconut sticky rice, fresh sweet mango, coconut cream, and toasted coconut. For a cool treat, consider the Thai Tea Ice Cream and Coconut Ice Cream.

Our readers will like to know that KRAAM is participating in NYC Restaurant Week through August 18. Guests can enjoy a special 2-course lunch for $30 that includes an appetizer and entrée and their 3-course dinner menu priced at $60 with an appetizer, entrée and dessert.

We are certain that you will relish your dining experience at KRAAM and will want to tell all of your friends all about it. Make plans to return. One visit will never be enough!

KRAAM is located at 254 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10001. They are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. For menus and more information, visit their website HERE or call (646) 678-4586. Follow them on Instagram @kraam.nyc. Take-out and delivery is also available.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of KRAAM

