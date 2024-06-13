Review: GILLIGAN'S in SoHo is Your Summer Retreat

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gilligan’s is the beach bar scene you’ve been looking for and you don’t even have to leave the city! Set sail in the heart of SoHo as the summer unfolds. The welcoming venue, adjacent to the SoHo Grand Hotel, has just the right vibe with its lush greenery, a variety of comfy seating options, and a food and drink menu that will satisfy all your cravings. As they say, it is “The only place in Manhattan on island time.”

We visited early on a Thursday night. Reservations for tables are highly recommended. Guests love to come to Gilligan’s for after work gatherings, get-togethers with friends or family, and on date nights. There’s also an expansive walk up bar, a nice spot to grab a drink anytime.

Start your visit with a refresher from the beverage program. New to the cocktail menu is their Limoncello Pina Colada. Made with Limoncello, white rum, lemon, pineapple, almond and coconut, it has all the flavors of the popular island drink complemented by the rich lemony flavor of the Italian liquor. And don’t miss a Gilligan’s favorite. The Frozen Watermelon Margarita is made with tequila, fresh watermelon, triple sec, and lime. In addition to the inspired craft cocktail menu with its summery themes, there’s a great selection of beers and wine.

The food menu has been carefully curated to suit every taste and style with specialties you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you want a few small plates or a satisfying meal, you’ve found your place.

Start out with selections “For the Table.” Popular dishes include the rich, perfectly seasoned Crab and Artichoke Dip. The Smashed Avocado is Gilligan’s special twist on guacamole. We opted for one of the wonderfully prepared pizzas choices, the Squash Bloom. It is topped with housemade ricotta, baby zucchini, and basil pesto. There are options “From the Sea” that includes East Coast Oysters and Steamed Mussels. We highly recommend the Maine Lobster Roll. Served with crispy shoestring fries, the roll is full of fresh, succulent lobster garnished with lemon and brown butter aioli. “Summer Plates” are great for a full meal such as Roasted Branzino or Steak Frites.

If we haven’t given you enough reasons to visit Gilligan’s here’s a few more. Dock there on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm for brunch. They are also available for your next private or special event. Summer in the city has never looked so good. One visit to Gilligan’s will never be enough.

Gilligan’s is located at 310 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013. For more information, hours of operation, and menus, please visit https://www.gilligansnyc.com/ and call 212.965.3271.

Photo Credit: Soho Grand Hotel

