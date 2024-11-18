Review: Discover TENDER CRUSH in Soho-The Yummiest Crispy Chicken and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There’s been a lot of hype about the best chicken around and we have the spot that is definitely the current winner, Tender Crush. This recently opened fast-casual eatery in SoHo also has a location in Las Vegas. It comes to NYC by the team behind Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer.

Tender Crush is located at 529 Broome Street. This spot is ideal for the local business community, people in the neighborhood, students and many more. The eatery’s interior has several comfy booths, a row of stools for catching a bite, and quick, convenient take out service. Delivery is also available. Their meals are perfect for family dinners or movie night when you’re binging on your faves.

The Tender Crush menu has been created by the Black Tap Executive Chef, Stephen Parker and it features bold, exciting flavor combinations. The food and drink choices celebrate what NYC is all about and the venue's colorful décor brings the city right inside. There’s just the right variety of selections to satisfy all your cravings.

Their chicken tenders are available two ways. You can order the crispy fried ones that have been brined in a club soda and buttermilk batter or grilled tenders that are marinated in a house blend of lemon and spices. Both types are incredibly tender and delicious. Choose sauces such as Buttermilk Dill, Sweet Chili Pop, and Lime Honey Mustard. Dip and delight!

The tempting Tender Crush chicken sandwiches are your lunch, dinner, or anytime go-to’s. We savored a classic, the Old School NY Crush, with mayo, vinegar, lettuce, tomatoes and kosher pickle slices. Another popular favorite include their spicy Hot Crush, with garlic and chili hot sauce, zesty white barbecue sauce and sliced kosher pickle. Each sandwich is served on a Parker House roll.

Sides, of course! Nothing goes better with your Tender Crush meal than their crisp, tasty Williamsburg Waffle Fries served seasoned or hot and their creamy Tribeca Truffle Mac. And don’t miss the Park Slope Spicy Kale or the Chinatown Broccolini.

The Beverage Program is ideal to pair with menu items. The eatery offers local craft beers on tap, including selections from Coney Island Brewery and Brooklyn Brewery. The menu also features Coney Island Coolers in Orange Crush Vodka, Watermelon Ginger Tequila, and Coconut Mango.

Be sure top off your meal with a Crushable Dessert. The rich, creamy soft serve vanilla custard that has a great variety of mix-ins like black and white cookies or funfetti cake crumbs. Or just stop by for the sweet treat.

Our readers will enjoy their visits to Tender Crush and we are sure it will soon be a one of your favorites. The current hours are Sunday to Thursday from 12 pm - 10 pm and Friday to Saturday from 12 pm - 11 pm. For additional information and to place and order please visit HERE. Follow them on Instagram @tendercrush.

Photo Credit: Alex Staniloff

Comments