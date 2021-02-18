PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA Announces 2021 Award Winners

Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, proudly announces the 41 winners of the 2021 Product of the Year Awards. Chosen by 40,000 American shoppers in a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, each of the winning products has been awarded as the most innovative in their category by Product of the Year.

Consumer shopping behavior has rapidly shifted in the past year, and the annual Product of the Year Awards provides a trusted resource to easily guide consumers to the best new products on the market. With heightened online purchasing and decreased sampling opportunities, Product of the Year helps shoppers quickly cut through the clutter to save time and money with their distinctive red seal.

"For all the obvious reasons, shoppers are spending less time in the supermarket than ever, but still crave new and innovative products to light up these difficult times. Because of this, we are more excited than ever to announce the 2021 Product of the Year winners and help shoppers find that 'great new product' when it matters most, however they do their shopping this year," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "What makes Product of the Year so trusted is our unique process, which gives shoppers the confidence that each product with our iconic red logo is backed by 40,000 Americans. That's a powerful advantage for our 2021 winners, as a Product of the Year Award positions them as THE innovative leader in their category."

For over 30 years globally and 13 years in the USA, Product of the Year has championed brands by awarding their highly-coveted red seal to products that demonstrate innovation in their function, design, packaging, or ingredients. This year's winning products reflect the trends and categories that everyday shoppers care about most as they spend more time at home - from the latest cleaning supplies to CBD offerings and the tastiest snacks.

Selected through a nationally representative study powered by Kantar, the 41 winners of the 2021 Product of the Year Award include:

· Alcoholic Beverage | Uptown Cocktails - BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion

· Breakfast | ALDI-exclusive Aunt Maple's Protein Pancake Mix - ALDI Inc.

· Car Care | Rain-X Glass Water-Repellent - ITW

· Cat Care | Pro Plan LiveClear -Purina

· CBD Ingestible | cbdMD CBD Gummie - cbdMD

· CBD Personal Care | Medterra Pain Cream + CBD - Medterra

· CBD Pet | Paw CBD 300 mg Peanut-Butter Hard Chews - cbdMD

· Cheese | ALDI-exclusive Emporium Selection 1,000 Day Gouda & 4 Year Cheddar - ALDI Inc.

· Children's Wellness | Mucinex Children's FreeFrom - RB Health

· Chips | ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Bean Chips - ALDI Inc.

· Coffee | ALDI-exclusive Friendly Farms Almondmilk Coffee Creamer - ALDI Inc.

· Condiment | ALDI-exclusive Stonemill Everything Bagel Seasoning - ALDI Inc.

· Convenience Meal | Del Monte® Veggieful Pocket Pies - Del Monte Foods, Inc.

· Cookie | Keebler Chips Deluxe Original - Ferrara

· Dish Care | Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray - P&G

· Dryer Sheet | Bounce Pet Hair and Lint Guard Mega Dryer Sheets - P&G

· Electric Toothbrush | hum by Colgate® Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush - Colgate-Palmolive

· Eye Care | Systane Hydration PF - Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

· Foot Care | Lotrimin Daily Prevention - Bayer Consumer Health

· Fruit | Del Monte Deluxe Gold Pineapple - Del Monte Foods, Inc.

· Functional Beverage | Live Better Apple Cider Vinegar with Ginger & Turmeric - CVS Health

· Green Laundry | all® free clear Pure - Henkel

· Hair Color | Schwarzkopf Color Boost - Henkel

· Hair Styling | Remington® Pro 1" Multi-Styler with Twist & Curl Technology - Spectrum Brands

· Hard Surface Cleaning | Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray - P&G

· Health & Wellness | Claritin® Cool Mint Chewables - Bayer Consumer Health

· Healthy Snack | ALDI-exclusive Clancy's White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn - ALDI Inc.

· Home Improvement | 3M™ CLAW Drywall Picture Hanger - 3M™

· Laundry Enhancer | Snuggle® SuperCare™ Scent Booster - Henkel

· Laundry Pacs | Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X Power PODS® - P&G

· Liquid Fabric Conditioner | Downy® Intense Scent + Freshness, Spring Rush - P&G

· Liquid Laundry | Tide Hygienic Clean Free & Gentle Liquid Heavy Duty - P&G

· Natural Cleaning System | H2O e3™ Cleaning System - Thane Direct, Inc.

· Oral Care | Crest Whitening Emulsions with Wand Applicator - P&G

· Oral Hygiene | Colgate® Keep Replaceable Head Manual Toothbrush - Colgate-Palmolive

· Outdoor Cleaning | Carbona Pro Care Oxy Powered Outdoor Cleaner - Delta Carbona, LP

· Pain Relief | AleveX - Bayer Consumer Health

· Sports Nutrition | POWERADE ULTRA - Coca-Cola

· Tableware | Hefty ECOSAVE™ - Reynolds Consumer Products

· VMS | Patchology Little Helpers - Rare Beauty Brands

· Yogurt | ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt - ALDI Inc.

For further information about the 2021 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com to learn more. Follow along on social media with #POYUSA2021 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Product of the Year