PINK TACO Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Menu Specials

Pink Taco at 7 Times Square in the heart of the Theatre District is renowned for its vibrant Mexican-inspired Street food and lively atmosphere. We want to share news of the 25th Anniversary of the hospitality brand with their special “Summer Madness” menu to keep the party going all-summer long! It's a great stop before or after the theatre or whenever you have a craving for their menu items.

Delectable signatures featured in the 25th Anniversary menu include:

-Summer ceviche with shrimp, red onion, red pepper, cucumber, cilantro and lime ($17)

-Beef empanadas with yellow onion, tomato, potato, carrot, celery and spices topped with pineapple salsa ($16)

-Tres leches cake ($12)

To wash down those delicious bites, Pink Taco offers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic thirst quenchers to beat the summer heat including:

-Watermelon Margarita made with Cazadores Reposado, Martini & Rossi Fiero, muddled watermelon, agave and lime ($17)

-Sinful White Sangria” made with chardonnay, peach schnapps, liquid alchemist passionfruit, orange juice and pineapple juice ($17)

-N0jito made with Ritual Tequila alternative, agave, lime, mint and Sprite ($12)

-Margarit0 made with Ritual Tequila alternative, Seedlip 42, agave, lemon and lime juice ($12)

Celebrate long into the night with the new Late Night Happy Hour, offered Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to close with specials on food and drinks, including $4 tacos, $7 Cazadores shots, $10 classic margaritas and more. Traditional happy hour is also available Sunday through Friday from 3-6 p.m.

For more information visit pinktaco.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook @pinktaco.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pink Taco

